Union Health Minister Stresses Importance of Kidney Health on World Kidney Day

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 14 2025 1:11 AM

World Kidney Day: 'Are Your Kidneys OK?' Early detection saves lives. Protect kidney health—act now.

Union Health Minister Stresses Importance of Kidney Health on World Kidney Day
On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda emphasized the critical need to raise awareness about kidney health and the prevention of kidney-related diseases. Observed annually on March 13, World Kidney Day (1 Trusted Source
Homepage - World Kidney Day 2025

Go to source) aims to highlight the importance of early detection, preventive measures, and risk factors associated with kidney diseases.
In a post on social media platform X, Nadda underscored the significance of early detection and prevention, while also highlighting the government's efforts to address the growing burden of kidney diseases in India.

Protect Your Kidneys: Early Signs, Prevention, and Global Awareness
Protect Your Kidneys: Early Signs, Prevention, and Global Awareness
Why is kidney health important? Learn how to protect your kidneys and prevent chronic disease this World Kidney Day!
"As we observe #WorldKidneyDay, it is a crucial time to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and the need for early detection and prevention of kidney-related diseases," Nadda said.

He also shed light on the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP), a transformative initiative launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Through this program, thousands of dialysis centres are now providing life-saving treatment to millions across India," Nadda added.

Chronic Kidney Disease: A Silent Public Health Crisis

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive condition where the kidneys gradually lose their ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood. It has emerged as a significant public health challenge in India, affecting one in 10 adults and causing over 100,000 new cases of kidney failure annually.

Acute Renal Failure
Acute Renal Failure
Acute renal failure is the sudden cessation of the functioning of kidneys, that can be due to reduced renal blood flow, damage to renal tissues.
Despite its prevalence, early detection remains alarmingly low, often leading to severe complications such as hyperkalemia (high potassium levels), which increases the risk of heart failure. The lack of noticeable symptoms in the early stages of CKD contributes to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Recent research published in the Nephrology journal reveals an alarming rise in CKD cases across India. The study, analyzing data from 2011 to 2023, found that CKD prevalence among individuals aged 15 and above increased from 11.2 per cent (2011-2017) to 16.38 per cent (2018-2023). The findings also highlighted a significant rural-urban disparity, with CKD affecting 15.34 percent of the rural population compared to 10.65 percent in urban areas.

Quiz on Kidney Failure Diet
Quiz on Kidney Failure Diet
Introduction: The best diet in kidney failure is that which can help the body cope with kidney disease and maintain optimum health. To understand the kidney failure diet plan, it is important to know the function of the kidney so that the ...
Kidney health is closely linked to conditions like diabetes and obesity, which are among the leading causes of CKD. As the disease often progresses silently, millions are at risk of severe complications, reduced quality of life, and increased healthcare burdens.

The Ministry of Health has urged citizens to prioritize kidney health by adopting simple yet effective lifestyle changes. In an infographic posted on X, the ministry recommended five key steps to maintain healthy kidneys:
  • Exercising regularly
  • Drinking plenty of fluids
  • Controlling blood sugar levels
  • Limiting salt intake
  • Avoiding tobacco and alcohol
"Early detection, proactive management, and access to effective treatments are crucial in addressing this growing public health challenge," the ministry stated.

Healthy Foods for People with Kidney Disease
Healthy Foods for People with Kidney Disease
For people with kidney disease, the choice of foods becomes limited. Here’s a list of healthy foods that promote kidney health.
Minister Nadda called for a collective effort to spread awareness and ensure kidney health remains a priority for all. "Let us join hands to spread awareness and ensure that kidney health remains a priority for all," he said.

As India continues to grapple with the rising burden of kidney diseases, initiatives like the PMNDP and increased public awareness campaigns offer hope in combating this silent epidemic. On World Kidney Day, the message is clear: prevention, early detection, and timely intervention are key to safeguarding kidney health and improving quality of life for millions.

Reference:
  1. Homepage - World Kidney Day 2025 - (https://www.worldkidneyday.org/)
Source-Medindia


