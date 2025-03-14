Union Health Minister Stresses Importance of Kidney Health on World Kidney Day

World Kidney Day: 'Are Your Kidneys OK?' Early detection saves lives. Protect kidney health—act now.
On the occasion of World Kidney Day, Union Health Minister JP Nadda emphasized the critical need to raise awareness about kidney health and the prevention of kidney-related diseases. Observed annually on March 13, World Kidney Day (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source) aims to highlight the importance of early detection, preventive measures, and risk factors associated with kidney diseases. In a post on social media platform X, Nadda underscored the significance of early detection and prevention, while also highlighting the government's efforts to address the growing burden of kidney diseases in India.
‘On #WorldKidneyDay, let's prioritize #kidneyhealth! Regular checkups & a healthy lifestyle are key. #WKD #kidneydiseases #medindia’"As we observe #WorldKidneyDay, it is a crucial time to raise awareness about the importance of kidney health and the need for early detection and prevention of kidney-related diseases," Nadda said.
He also shed light on the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP), a transformative initiative launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Through this program, thousands of dialysis centres are now providing life-saving treatment to millions across India," Nadda added.
Chronic Kidney Disease: A Silent Public Health CrisisChronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive condition where the kidneys gradually lose their ability to filter waste and excess fluids from the blood. It has emerged as a significant public health challenge in India, affecting one in 10 adults and causing over 100,000 new cases of kidney failure annually.
Despite its prevalence, early detection remains alarmingly low, often leading to severe complications such as hyperkalemia (high potassium levels), which increases the risk of heart failure. The lack of noticeable symptoms in the early stages of CKD contributes to delayed diagnosis and treatment.
Recent research published in the Nephrology journal reveals an alarming rise in CKD cases across India. The study, analyzing data from 2011 to 2023, found that CKD prevalence among individuals aged 15 and above increased from 11.2 per cent (2011-2017) to 16.38 per cent (2018-2023). The findings also highlighted a significant rural-urban disparity, with CKD affecting 15.34 percent of the rural population compared to 10.65 percent in urban areas.
The Ministry of Health has urged citizens to prioritize kidney health by adopting simple yet effective lifestyle changes. In an infographic posted on X, the ministry recommended five key steps to maintain healthy kidneys:
- Exercising regularly
- Drinking plenty of fluids
- Controlling blood sugar levels
- Limiting salt intake
- Avoiding tobacco and alcohol
As India continues to grapple with the rising burden of kidney diseases, initiatives like the PMNDP and increased public awareness campaigns offer hope in combating this silent epidemic. On World Kidney Day, the message is clear: prevention, early detection, and timely intervention are key to safeguarding kidney health and improving quality of life for millions.
