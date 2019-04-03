medindia
Cancer Can Kill Dreams Of A State Too, Says Goa Minister

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 4, 2019 at 9:41 AM
Goa's Agriculture Minister Vijai Sardesai tweeted on Sunday stating that cancer can not only kill the dreams of a patient and his family but also of a state. The tweet comes in after the ailment of Goa's Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar being treated for advanced pancreatic cancer.
"#Cancer is a disease that can not only kill the dreams of the patient & his family, but can also kill the dreams of a state! Timely checkup vital for prevention!#WeForFatorda will conduct breast cancer checkups ward wise in Fatorda soon. Me @ AIMA's #CancerAwarenessCamp @#Fatorda," Sardesai tweeted.

Parrikar was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer in February 2018 and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since.

He was admitted to the Goa Medical College for nearly a week last month following internal bleeding.

On Sunday, he was taken to a top state government-run hospital for a health check-up and was released soon after.



Source: IANS

