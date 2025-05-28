Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Vasantha. (2025, May 28). Climate Change Pushes Deadly Fungi Northward . Medindia. Retrieved on May 28, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/climate-change-pushes-deadly-fungi-northward-219976-1.htm.

MLA Vasantha. "Climate Change Pushes Deadly Fungi Northward". Medindia. May 28, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/climate-change-pushes-deadly-fungi-northward-219976-1.htm>.

Chicago Vasantha. "Climate Change Pushes Deadly Fungi Northward". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/climate-change-pushes-deadly-fungi-northward-219976-1.htm. (accessed May 28, 2025).

Harvard Vasantha. 2025. Climate Change Pushes Deadly Fungi Northward. Medindia, viewed May 28, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/climate-change-pushes-deadly-fungi-northward-219976-1.htm.