Climate Change Pushes Deadly Fungi Northward

Climate change is shifting the global distribution of Aspergillus species, increasing fungal risks for people and crops-especially in northern latitudes.

Rising Heat, Shifting Fungi

Three Dangerous Fungi, One Global Problem

Temperature Drives Their Spread

What It Means for Food Security

Human Health at Risk

The Big Picture

What You Can Do

As global temperatures rise, the invisible danger of deadly fungal infections is creeping across continents—and the threat is growing. A groundbreaking study published on Research Square reveals how climate change is reshaping the global habitat of three major Aspergillus species that cause serious diseases in humans, animals, and plants ().According to the study,, a fungus that causes life-threatening lung infections in immunocompromised individuals. But that number could plummet to justunder the worst-case warming scenario. The decline isn’t necessarily good news—it signals a majorin risk, especially towardMeanwhile, A. flavus and A. niger, which also infect crops like maize and rice, are predicted to, increasing the burden of both plant disease and potential food insecurity The study focused on the three most clinically significant species:Using global DNA sequencing data from soil samples (metabarcoding) and Maximum Entropy (MaxEnt) modeling, researchers created current and future habitat maps for these fungi under three climate change scenarios.The single most influential factor in fungal habitat suitability was. The warmer it gets, the further north A. flavus and A. niger migrate. The model showed:The same fungi that cause lung infections also destroy crops. The researchers matched fungal suitability maps with growing areas for: maize, rice, sugarcane, apple, grape, wheat, and soybean.The findings were alarming:This indicates a risk of declining agricultural productivity and increased, especially in vulnerable regions.Invasive aspergillosis is a severe infection often seen in patients with weakened immune systems. Researchers found aacross 14 countries. As fungal habitats shift, so too will patterns ofBy the year 2100,. But areas likecould see an increase in exposure to A. flavus, with the number of people at risk rising fromunder SSP585.This study does more than track fungi. It signals an evolving pattern of disease emergence driven by climate. The interplay betweencould reshape where and how fungal diseases appear. Northern regions may face outbreaks they’ve never seen before, while tropical zones may experience a reprieve—at the cost of food yields and economic stability.We may not see or feel fungi in the air or soil—but they are silently adapting to our warming world. Surveillance, agricultural planning, and healthcare systems need to brace for this northward shift. Climate change isn’t just about melting glaciers; it’s aboutSource-Medindia