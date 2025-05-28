About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Plant-Based Diet Cuts Weight in Type 1 Diabetes

Written by Dr. Vasantha
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on May 28 2025 2:56 PM

A plant-based diet led to 5.2 kg weight loss in adults with type 1 diabetes, outperforming a portion-controlled diet, according to a study in Frontiers in Nutrition.

Plant-Based Diet Cuts Weight in Type 1 Diabetes
Highlights:
  • Vegan diet helped adults with type 1 diabetes lose 5.2 kg in 12 weeks
  • Higher hPDI scores strongly correlated with more weight loss
  • Benefits were independent of calorie intake, showing food quality matters
A growing body of research supports the benefits of plant-based diets for managing chronic conditions. Now, a new study published in Frontiers in Nutrition takes it a step further: switching to a low-fat vegan diet helped adults with type 1 diabetes lose an average of 5.2 kg in just 12 weeks, without restricting calories (1 Trusted Source
Plant-based dietary index and body weight in people with type 1 diabetes: a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial

Go to source).
The portion-controlled group, by comparison, experienced no change in body weight, despite limiting their energy intake. Most notably, the study found that a 6.1-point increase in the healthful plant-based diet index (hPDI) was associated with a 1-kg drop in weight.


Plant-Based Indices and Their Impact

Researchers used three diet scores to measure dietary shifts:
  • PDI (Plant-Based Diet Index): Measures the overall intake of plant foods versus animal products
  • hPDI (Healthful PDI): Focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts
  • uPDI (Unhealthful PDI): Includes refined grains, sugary drinks, and sweets
The vegan group’s PDI score jumped from 51.8 to 60.4—a significant improvement. Their hPDI also increased by 9.1 points, suggesting more wholesome food choices. Interestingly, the uPDI rose slightly due to the exclusion of animal products, even though actual “unhealthy” plant food consumption didn’t increase.

Meanwhile, the portion-controlled group showed minimal shifts in these indices, with no meaningful weight change.


Independent of Calories: Why This Matters

Weight Loss Beyond Energy Restriction


What makes this study particularly impactful is that weight loss occurred independently of calorie reduction. Changes in energy intake had no statistical effect on weight loss outcomes in either group. This means the quality of the food—particularly a shift toward whole plant foods—matters just as much as, if not more than, the quantity.

Statistical analysis revealed a strong negative correlation between hPDI and weight, even after adjusting for calorie changes. In contrast, there was no correlation between uPDI and body weight.


A Real-World Shift: Why This Study Stands Out

Practical Application for People Living With Type 1 Diabetes


Participants in the study were not only living with type 1 diabetes but also managing insulin therapy and other challenges. The dietary intervention lasted 12 weeks and required no restriction in portions for the vegan group. The participants tracked their meals using a nutrition tracking app, while physical activity and medications remained unchanged.

Despite these real-world challenges, the vegan group lost over 5 kg, a clinically meaningful change, especially for individuals with insulin resistance.

The increase in hPDI scores was driven by a rise in fruits, legumes, and whole grains—foods that improve gut health, enhance satiety, and support metabolic health. Surprisingly, even though nuts and oils decreased (due to the low-fat guideline), the weight loss persisted, reinforcing the power of simple, fiber-rich plant foods.


Shift to Plants, See the Difference

This research sends a clear message: for adults with type 1 diabetes, choosing plant foods over animal products—even without obsessing over calories—can lead to real, sustainable weight loss. The type of plant food matters, but even moderate improvements in diet quality, reflected by hPDI scores, can have measurable effects.

This opens the door for a more flexible, enjoyable approach to nutrition, especially for those overwhelmed by the rigors of carb-counting and calorie restriction. The focus shifts from discipline to nourishment.

If you or a loved one are living with type 1 diabetes, now is the time to rethink what’s on your plate—not just for blood sugar, but for your body, your future, and your freedom.

Reference:
  1. Plant-based dietary index and body weight in people with type 1 diabetes: a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1605769/full)

Source-Medindia


