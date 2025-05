Plant-Based Diet Cuts Weight in Type 1 Diabetes

A plant-based diet led to 5.2 kg weight loss in adults with type 1 diabetes, outperforming a portion-controlled diet, according to a study in Frontiers in Nutrition.

Highlights: Vegan diet helped adults with type 1 diabetes lose 5.2 kg in 12 weeks

helped adults with type 1 diabetes lose Higher hPDI scores strongly correlated with more weight loss

strongly correlated with Benefits were independent of calorie intake, showing food quality matters

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Plant-based dietary index and body weight in people with type 1 diabetes: a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Replacing meat with plants may help manage weight in type 1 diabetes even without counting calories! #plantpower #type1diabetes #medindia’

Replacing meat with plants may help manage weight in type 1 diabetes even without counting calories! #plantpower #type1diabetes #medindia’

Advertisements

Plant-Based Indices and Their Impact

PDI (Plant-Based Diet Index): Measures the overall intake of plant foods versus animal products

Measures the overall intake of plant foods versus animal products hPDI (Healthful PDI): Focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts

Focuses on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts uPDI (Unhealthful PDI): Includes refined grains, sugary drinks, and sweets

Advertisements

Independent of Calories: Why This Matters

Weight Loss Beyond Energy Restriction

Advertisements

A Real-World Shift: Why This Study Stands Out

Practical Application for People Living With Type 1 Diabetes

Shift to Plants, See the Difference

Plant-based dietary index and body weight in people with type 1 diabetes: a secondary analysis of a randomized clinical trial - (https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2025.1605769/full)

A growing body of research supports the benefits of plant-based diets for managing chronic conditions. Now, a new study published intakes it a step further: switching to a low-fat vegan diet helped adults with type 1 diabetes lose an average of, without restricting calories ().The portion-controlled group, by comparison, experienced, despite limiting their energy intake. Most notably, the study found thatwas associated withResearchers used three diet scores to measure dietary shifts:The—a significant improvement. Their, suggesting more wholesome food choices. Interestingly, thedue to the exclusion of animal products, even though actual “unhealthy” plant food consumption didn’t increase.Meanwhile, the portion-controlled group showed minimal shifts in these indices, withWhat makes this study particularly impactful is that. Changes in energy intake had no statistical effect on weight loss outcomes in either group. This means the quality of the food —particularly a shift toward—matters just as much as, if not more than, the quantity.Statistical analysis revealed a strong, even after adjusting for calorie changes. In contrast, there wasParticipants in the study were not only living with type 1 diabetes but also managing insulin therapy and other challenges. The dietary intervention lasted 12 weeks and requiredfor the vegan group. The participants tracked their meals using a nutrition tracking app , while physical activity and medications remained unchanged.Despite these real-world challenges,, a clinically meaningful change, especially for individuals with insulin resistance.The increase in hPDI scores was driven by a rise in fruits, legumes, and whole grains—foods that improve gut health, enhance satiety, and support metabolic health. Surprisingly, even though nuts and oils decreased (due to the low-fat guideline), the weight loss persisted, reinforcing the power ofThis research sends a clear message: for adults with type 1 diabetes,. The type of plant food matters, but even moderate improvements in diet quality, reflected by hPDI scores, can have measurable effects.This opens the door for a, especially for those overwhelmed by the rigors of carb-counting and calorie restriction. The focus shifts from discipline toSource-Medindia