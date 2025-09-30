Can a Mango a Day Keep Diabetes Away?

Sweet and a smart choice- mangoes may do more than satisfy cravings. They could help fight diabetes risk, says new research.

Highlights: Eating mango daily improved blood sugar and insulin response in adults with prediabetes

Whole fruit sugars act differently from added sugars in processed foods

Mango consumption reduced body fat compared to a low-sugar granola bar

Did you know?

Mangoes contain over 20 different vitamins and minerals. This makes them a “superfruit” despite their sugar content. #MangoMagic #DiabetesFriendly #medindia’

Mangoes and Natural Sugars

Mango vs. Granola Bar: How it Impacts Blood Sugar Levels

Why Mango Outperformed the Low-Sugar Snack

Fiber , which slows sugar absorption and helps with satiety.

, which slows sugar absorption and helps with satiety. Vitamins A and C , supporting immunity and reducing inflammation.

, supporting immunity and reducing inflammation. Polyphenols and antioxidants, which improve insulin response.

Can People with Prediabetes and Diabetes Have Mango?

Practical Tips for Adding Mango to Your Diet

Enjoy mango slices as a mid-morning snack.

Add diced mango to salads for a refreshing twist.

Blend into smoothies with spinach, yogurt, and flaxseed.

Use mango salsa as a topping for grilled fish or chicken.

