List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Diabetes. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Diabetes

Atorvastatin Atorvastatin is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as "statin”, prescribed for hyperlipidemia. Trade Names : More...

Canagliflozin Canagliflozin is an antidiabetic (sodium glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor), prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with diet and exercise.

Chlorpropamide Chlorpropamide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic drug, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Chlorpropamide helps to keep blood sugar levels under control. Trade Names :

Dapagliflozin Dapagliflozin is a sodium - glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor (SGLT2) which is prescribed to lower the blood sugar levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. Dapagliflozin is usually given along with diet and exercise. The drug mainly acts by causing the kidneys to get rid of glucose in the urine.

Desmopressin Desmopressin is an antidiuretic synthetic hormone, prescribed for primary nocturnal enuresis (nighttime bedwetting). It is also used for coagulation disorders and diabetes. Trade Names :

Epalrestat Epalrestat is used for the treatment of nerve damage due to diabetes called diabetes neuropathy . It inhibits the enzyme aldose reductase and reduces the level of sorbitol, which damages the nerves. Trade Names :

Exenatide Exenatide is a incretin mimetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise, either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Glibenclamide and Metformin Glibenclamide and Metformin contains sulfonylurea and biguanide antidiabetic combination, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Gliclazide Gliclazide is an oral hypoglycemic (anti-diabetic drug), prescribed for type 2 diabetes Trade Names : More...

Glimepiride Glimepiride is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Trade Names : More...

Glipizide Glipizide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone. It increases the amount of insulin secretion and thus regulates the sugar level in the blood. Trade Names : More...

Glyburide Glyburide is an antidiabetic compound, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Insulin Insulin is a hormone produced in the pancreas, prescribed for type 1 diabetes. It is also used for type 2 diabetes. Trade Names : More...

Insulin Aspart Insulin Aspart is a fast-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes mellitus. It is used with other medium- or long-acting insulin products injected just below the skin to control high blood sugar. It helps sugar (glucose) get into the cells. Trade Names :

Insulin Detemir Insulin Detemir is a long-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes in patients with need of insulin to control their diabetes. It is a long-acting insulin. It helps to control the levels of glucose (sugar) in the blood. It works by helping move sugar from the blood into other body tissues where it is used for energy. It also stops the liver from producing more sugar. Trade Names :

Insulin glargine Insulin glargine is a long-acting form of the insulin hormone, prescribed for diabetes along with proper diet and exercise program. Trade Names :

Insulin Glulisine Insulin Glulisine is a fast-acting form of the hormone insulin, prescribed for diabetes mellitus.

Insulin Lispro Insulin Lispro is a fast acting insulin analogue, prescribed for type 1 diabetes. Trade Names :

Linagliptin Linagliptin is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes.

Metformin Metformin is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. It helps control blood sugar levels. Trade Names : More...

Miglitol Miglitol is an oral anti-diabetic drug (alpha-glucosidase inhibitor), prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Nateglinide Nateglinide is an antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. It lowers blood sugar level by speeding up the release of insulin from the pancreas. It is used along with diet and exercise. Trade Names : More...

Pioglitazone Pioglitazone is a thiazolidinedione antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes in certain patients. It is used along with diet and exercise. It may be used alone or with other antidiabetic medicines. It lowers blood sugar by reducing insulin resistance. Trade Names : More...

Pramlintide Acetate Injection Pramlintide Acetate Injection is an amylin analog, prescribed for diabetes.

Repaglinide Repaglinide is a meglitinide antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 (non-insulin-dependent) diabetes. Trade Names : More...

Saxagliptin Saxagliptin is a new oral anti-diabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes with diet and exercise.

Sitagliptin Sitagliptin is a dipeptidyl peptidase-4 (DPP-4) inhibitor, prescribed for type 2 diabetes (condition in which the body does not use insulin normally and therefore cannot control the amount of sugar in the blood), particularly in people whose diabetes cannot be controlled by diet alone. It is used along with diet and exercise.It regulates the amount of sugar in the blood. Trade Names :

Tolazamide Tolazamide is a sulfonylurea antidiabetic, prescribed for type 2 diabetes either alone or with other medications.

Tolbutamide Tolbutamide is an antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes. Trade Names :

Vildagliptin Vildagliptin is an oral antidiabetic agent, prescribed for type 2 diabetes mellitus along with other medications. Trade Names :