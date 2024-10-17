Mango Leaves: Nature`s Hidden Superfood for Health

Highlights: Mango leaves are rich in antioxidants and plant compounds that promote overall health

The leaf extract has potential benefits for managing diabetes, reducing fat, and improving skin health

Mango leaf tea is a natural remedy used for centuries in traditional medicine



Top 8 Benefits of Mango Leaves

Rich in plant chemicals

Anti-inflammatory properties

May prevent fat growth

May help combat diabetes

May have antitumor characteristics

May treat stomach ulcers

May promote healthy skin

May be beneficial to your hair

How to Use Mango Leaves

Mango Tea

Supplements

Are There Any Adverse Effects of Using Mango Leaf?

Many people are familiar with the sweet, tropical fruit that mango trees produce, but you may be surprised to learn that mango tree leaves are also edible. Young green mango leaves are extremely fragile, thus they are cooked and consumed in some cultures. Because the leaves are regarded as highly nutritious, they are also used to make tea and supplements.For thousands of years, the leaves of, a specific species of mango, have been employed in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic therapeutic methods (1). Although the stem, bark, leaves, roots, and fruit are all utilized in traditional medicine, the leaves are said to be particularly effective in treating diabetes and other health issues.Here are eight advantages and uses of mango leaves, supported by science:Mango leaves contain a variety of useful plant components, including polyphenols and terpenoids. Terpenoids are essential for good vision and immunological function. They also act as antioxidants, protecting your cells from dangerous substances known as free radicals (2).Meanwhile, polyphenols possess antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. According to some research, they boost gut bacteria and can help treat or prevent obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and cancer (3).Mangiferin, a polyphenol found in many plants but particularly abundant in mango and mango leaves, has been linked to a variety of health advantages. It has been studied as an antimicrobial agent as a potential treatment for cancers, diabetes, heart disease, and improper fat digestion (4).Still, more human research is needed.Many of the possible advantages of mango leaves stem from mangiferin's anti-inflammatory characteristics (5). While inflammation is a normal immune response, chronic inflammation can put you at risk for a variety of disorders.According to animal research, mango leaves' anti-inflammatory effects may even protect your brain from Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. In one study, rats were administered mango leaf extract at 2.3 mg per pound of body weight (5 mg per kg) to help offset experimentally produced oxidative and inflammatory indicators in the brain (6).Nevertheless, human research is needed.Mango leaf extract may help with obesity, diabetes, and metabolic syndrome by interfering with fat metabolism (7). Several animal investigations have shown that mango leaf extract reduces fat formation in tissue cells. Another study in mice found that cells treated with mango leaf extract had reduced levels of fat deposits and increased levels of adiponectin (8).Adiponectin is a cell signaling protein involved in fat metabolism and sugar regulation in the body. Higher levels may help prevent obesity and obesity-related chronic diseases. In a study of obese rats, those administered mango leaf tea in addition to a high fat diet accumulated less belly fat than those on the high fat diet alone (9).In a 12-week trial of 97 persons with excess weight, those given 150 mg of mangiferin daily had lower blood fat levels and performed much better on an insulin resistance index than those given a placebo (10). Lower insulin resistance indicates better diabetes treatment.Mango leaf may aid with diabetes management due to its effects on fat metabolism. High triglyceride levels are frequently connected with insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes.One study administered mango leaf extract to mice. After two weeks, individuals had dramatically decreased triglyceride and blood sugar levels. A study on rats indicated that giving 45 mg per pound of body weight (100 mg per kg) of mango leaf extract reduced hyperlipidemia, a condition characterized by abnormally high levels of triglycerides and cholesterol (11).Multiple studies show that mangiferin in mango leaves may have anticancer properties because it combats oxidative stress and inflammation. Test-tube studies indicate that it has specific actions against leukemia, lung, brain, breast, cervix, and prostate cancers (12).Furthermore, mango bark has high anticancer properties due to its lignans, another form of polyphenol (13).Mango leaves and other components of the plant have long been used to treat stomach ulcers and other digestive issues. A mouse study discovered that orally feeding mango leaf extract at 113-454 mg per pound (250-1,000 mg per kg) of body weight reduced the amount of stomach ulcers (14).Mango leaf extract's antioxidant concentration may help to prevent indications of skin aging. In a mouse study, mango extract administered orally at 45 mg per pound (100 mg per kg) of body weight boosted collagen formation and greatly reduced the duration of skin wrinkles (15). Keep in mind that this was a normal mango extract, not one designed specifically for mango leaves.Meanwhile, a test tube study found that mango leaf extract may have antibacterial properties against Staphylococcus aureus, a bacterium that causes staph infections (16). Mangiferin has also being explored for the treatment of psoriasis, a skin ailment characterized by itchy, dry patches. A test-tube investigation on human skin found that this polyphenol promotes wound healing (17).Mango leaves are said to stimulate hair development, and mango leaf extract may be utilized in some hair products. However, there is little scientific data to back this.Nonetheless, mango leaves are high in antioxidants, which may help protect your hair follicles from damage. As a result, this may promote hair growth.Mango leaves can be eaten fresh, but one of the most popular ways to consume them is in tea. To make your own mango leaf tea at home, boil 10-15 fresh mango leaves in 2/3 cup (150 mL) water. If fresh leaves are not available, you can buy mango leaf tea bags or loose leaf tea.Mango leaf is also available in powdered, extractable, and supplement form. The powder can be diluted with water and consumed, used in skin ointments, or sprinkled into bathwater.Still, due to a lack of safety research, you should consult your doctor before taking mango supplements.Mango leaf powder and tea are both considered safe for human consumption. Limited animal research indicate no negative effects, however human safety studies have not been undertaken. Still, before taking any type of mango leaf, consult your healthcare professional about the dose and potential interactions with other medications.Mango leaves are rich in antioxidants and plant components. Though the research is preliminary, the leaves of this tropical fruit may be beneficial to skin health, digestion, and weight management. Cooked mango leaves are commonly consumed in some locations. However, in the West, they are typically ingested as a tea or supplement.Source-Medindia