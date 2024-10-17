Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, October 17). World Trauma Day 2024: Addressing Workplace Injuries . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 17, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-trauma-day-2024-addressing-workplace-injuries-217628-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "World Trauma Day 2024: Addressing Workplace Injuries". Medindia. Oct 17, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-trauma-day-2024-addressing-workplace-injuries-217628-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "World Trauma Day 2024: Addressing Workplace Injuries". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-trauma-day-2024-addressing-workplace-injuries-217628-1.htm. (accessed Oct 17, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. World Trauma Day 2024: Addressing Workplace Injuries. Medindia, viewed Oct 17, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/world-trauma-day-2024-addressing-workplace-injuries-217628-1.htm.