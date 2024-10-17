World Trauma Day 2024: Addressing Workplace Injuries

- World Trauma Day 2024 focuses on preventing workplace injuries through safety culture and training
- Recognizing the global impact of trauma, with millions affected annually, especially in India
- Promoting immediate response measures can enhance recovery and improve organizational safety
World Trauma Day
Go to source). This day is a means for honoring every single person who became a victim of a trauma while, at the same time, inspiring people to work together in order to prevent such violations.
Globally, 5.8 million people die from injuries each year, translating to one death every six seconds! #medindia #workplacesafety’
World Trauma Day HistoryThe first World Trauma Day was held in New Delhi, India in 2011 in order attempt to respond to the high tragedy rate – traffic accidents, with more than 400 deaths a day. It aims at minimising the number of deaths and long term effects of trauma across the globe.
Recognizing the need for World Trauma Day (WTD)Although catastrophic injuries are one of the main reasons for morbidity and mortality, their rates are steadily ascending. World Trauma Day is an effort to sensitize the public on the need to put in measures that will help reduce the cases of injuries and deaths.
The WHO report says that globally 5.8 million people die in every year from injury – a rate that translates into one fatality every 6 seconds – accounting for an eighth of all global deaths.
An estimated one million die from injuries in India, while another 20 million have to go to the hospital.
Trauma consists of numerous physical injuries they experience due to factors like burn, falling, automobile accidents, spouse abuse and acute disaster. For instance, road traffic injuries are considered to be the biggest reason for trauma incidents in the world.
Theme of World Trauma Day 2024This year, the theme for World Trauma Day 2024 is “Workplace Injuries: and highlighted the importance of safety in the Prevention & Management of the organization’s strategic plan. Considering that millions of workers get injured at the workplace every year, this theme plays a crucial role of refreshing organizational memories concerning the necessity to prevent such occurrences and to respond correctly in case of an emergency.
Police and employers should create a safety promoting culture, practice risk assessment periodically, and offer aggressive training programs to lessen the occurrence of work-related injuries.
Moreover, immediate measures concerning the injured employees not only contributes to the recovery of workers, but also encourages improvements on the organizational level of the enterprise. Thus, improving awareness among workers, will negatively contribute to occupational safety and thus make certain that each worker goes home safely.
Minimizing Accidents on Roads: Protective Measures
- Stay alert to signals and sign which are likely to appear around you and on the traffic lanes in particular, when driving.
- Wear helmets when riding two-wheeler vehicles.
- Do not use mobile phones or play loud music while driving.
- It is advised to have breaks during extensive driving time.
- Maintain a first aid kit in your car and at your house.
- Anyone should be able to do basic CPR and other first aid interventions that are needed during the Golden Hour.
- Do not drive when sleepy or drunk.
- Avoid rushing at last minute, ensure that you begin the journey early .
- Check on vehicles to ascertain all lights, brake systems and tires are in good condition.
Let us all support safety for everyone by promising people can go to their workplace and go home without being involved in an incident.
Reference:
- World Trauma Day - (https://www.kemhospitalpune.org/news-and-events/world-trauma-day/)
Source-Medindia