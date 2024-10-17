Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Navapriya S. (2024, October 17). Revolutionizing Dentistry: Growth and Advancements in Dental Implant Surgery . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 17, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/revolutionizing-dentistry-growth-and-advancements-in-dental-implant-surgery-217625-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Navapriya S. "Revolutionizing Dentistry: Growth and Advancements in Dental Implant Surgery". Medindia. Oct 17, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/revolutionizing-dentistry-growth-and-advancements-in-dental-implant-surgery-217625-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Navapriya S. "Revolutionizing Dentistry: Growth and Advancements in Dental Implant Surgery". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/revolutionizing-dentistry-growth-and-advancements-in-dental-implant-surgery-217625-1.htm. (accessed Oct 17, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Navapriya S. 2024. Revolutionizing Dentistry: Growth and Advancements in Dental Implant Surgery. Medindia, viewed Oct 17, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/revolutionizing-dentistry-growth-and-advancements-in-dental-implant-surgery-217625-1.htm.