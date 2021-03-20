World Head Injury Awareness Day - 'More Than My Brain Injury'

The Brain
Injury Association of America (BIAA) leads the nation in observing Brain
Injury Awareness Month in March each year. Founded in 1980, BIAA is a
leading national organization serving and representing individuals,
families and professionals who are touched by a life-altering, often
devastating, traumatic brain injury (TBI).
The
theme for 2021 and the following three years is "More Than My Brain
Injury". The day promotes the correct usage of safety gadgets such as
helmets and seat belts, which can prevent damage to the head when an
accident is encountered.
The #MoreThanMyBrainInjury
campaign educates public about what it's like to live with a brain injury. Everyone should join in
- Increasing understanding of brain injury as a chronic condition
- Reducing the stigma linked to having a brain injury
- Showcasing the diversity of injury and the demographics of the community
- Improving care and support for those with brain injury and their families
What is a Traumatic Brain Injury?
Being
the most common cause of disability and death in adults, head injuries
range from a mild bump and concussion to severe traumatic brain injury.
Around
two million people suffer from brain injuries every year in India, with
at least 0.2 million losing their lives, especially among the males of
the age group 18-44 years age group. Head
injuries
are sustained when there is an external trauma to the
scalp, skull or brain. They may be closed (no skull fracture) or
penetrated (skull fracture and following brain injury). Most often, the
head injuries result in the swelling of the brain that builds pressure
inside the skull and leads to further brain
damage
.
Brain injuries can be categorized as traumatic
and non-traumatic and rated as mild, moderate, or severe to indicate the
severity of the injury.
Symptoms of head injuries range from
superficial scalp wounds, swelling & bruising, nasal and ear
bleeding/ discharge, stiff neck
to loss of
consciousness, and even may lead to death.
Aetiology of Head Injury
The most common causes of head injury are:
- Motor
Vehicle, Bicycle, or Vehicle-Pedestrian Accidents (50%)
- Falls (25%),
and
- Violence (20%)
Other causes like household accidents, outdoor injuries, and falls also contribute to head injuries.
Complications Arising from Head Injuries
The
central nervous system comprising of the brain contributes to the
overall functioning of the body. Injury to this prime organ may affect
one's health and wellbeing adversely, especially when the treatment is
not delivered in time.
Complications like loss of memory to severe paralysis, and even death may result from a head injury.
Safety Tips to Avoid Head Injuries
Filling
one moment being mindful of our surroundings may help in avoiding
lifetime regret to undergo living with disability due to head injury. Source:
