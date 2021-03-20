World Head Injury Awareness Day - 'More Than My Brain Injury'

#More Than My Brain Injury

‘World Head Injury Awareness Day is observed annually on 20th March to educate the general public about traumatic head injuries, with a theme for 2021 and the following three years being “More Than My Brain Injury”. Practising the correct usage of safety gadgets such as helmets and seat belts may help prevent damage to the head when an accident is encountered.’

#MoreThanMyBrainInjury campaign educates public about what it's like to live with a brain injury. Everyone should join in

Increasing understanding of brain injury as a chronic condition

Reducing the stigma linked to having a brain injury

Showcasing the diversity of injury and the demographics of the community

Improving care and support for those with brain injury and their families What is a Traumatic Brain Injury?

Being the most common cause of disability and death in adults, head injuries range from a mild bump and concussion to severe traumatic brain injury.



Around two million people suffer from brain injuries every year in India, with at least 0.2 million losing their lives, especially among the males of the age group 18-44 years age group.







Brain injuries can be categorized as traumatic and non-traumatic and rated as mild, moderate, or severe to indicate the severity of the injury.



Symptoms of head injuries range from superficial scalp wounds, swelling & bruising, nasal and ear bleeding/ discharge,

Aetiology of Head Injury

The most common causes of head injury are:



Motor Vehicle, Bicycle, or Vehicle-Pedestrian Accidents (50%)

Falls (25%), and

Violence (20%) Other causes like household accidents, outdoor injuries, and falls also contribute to head injuries.

Complications Arising from Head Injuries

The central nervous system comprising of the brain contributes to the overall functioning of the body. Injury to this prime organ may affect one's health and wellbeing adversely, especially when the treatment is not delivered in time.



Complications like loss of memory to severe paralysis, and even death may result from a head injury.

Safety Tips to Avoid Head Injuries Ensure wearing a seat belt when driving / in a motor vehicle

Appropriate child safety seat should be made

Avoid driving when drunk alcohol or taken drugs

Practise using a helmet when on a bicycle, motorcycle or scooter

Using the rails on stairways helps avoid head injuries due to falls

The correct safety equipment for workers should be mandated Filling one moment being mindful of our surroundings may help in avoiding lifetime regret to undergo living with disability due to head injury.



Source: Medindia



The Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) leads the nation in observing Brain Injury Awareness Month in March each year. Founded in 1980, BIAA is a leading national organization serving and representing individuals, families and professionals who are touched by a life-altering, often devastating, traumatic brain injury (TBI).The theme for 2021 and the following three years is "More Than My Brain Injury". The day promotes the correct usage of safety gadgets such as helmets and seat belts, which can prevent damage to the head when an accident is encountered.