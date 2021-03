World Head Injury Awareness Day - 'More Than My Brain Injury'

Increasing understanding of brain injury as a chronic condition

Reducing the stigma linked to having a brain injury

Showcasing the diversity of injury and the demographics of the community

Improving care and support for those with brain injury and their families

What is a Traumatic Brain Injury?

Aetiology of Head Injury

Motor Vehicle, Bicycle, or Vehicle-Pedestrian Accidents (50%)

Falls (25%), and

Violence (20%)

Complications Arising from Head Injuries

Safety Tips to Avoid Head Injuries

Ensure wearing a seat belt when driving / in a motor vehicle

Appropriate child safety seat should be made

Avoid driving when drunk alcohol or taken drugs

Practise using a helmet when on a bicycle, motorcycle or scooter

Using the rails on stairways helps avoid head injuries due to falls

The correct safety equipment for workers should be mandated

SLG Hospitals Observes World Head Injury - (http://www.uniindia.com/slg-hospitals-observes-world-head-injury-awareness-day/south/news/2348376.html) Programs for Survivors - (https://tbirc.org/programs/) March is Brain Injury Awareness Month: 2021-2023 Campaign - More Than My Brain Injury (Brain Injury Association of America, BIAA) - (http://ttaconline.org/Resource/JWHaEa5BS76kJ6PKToc6Mg/Resource-march-is-brain-injury-awareness-month-2021-2023-campaign---more-than-my-brain-injury) World Head Injury Awareness Day - (https://www.nicd.ac.za/world-head-injury-awareness-day/)

Thecampaign educates public about what it's like to live with a brain injury. Everyone should join inBeing the most common cause of disability and death in adults, head injuries range from a mild bump and concussion to severe traumatic brain injury.Around two million people suffer from brain injuries every year in India, with at least 0.2 million losing their lives, especially among the males of the age group 18-44 years age group. Head injuries are sustained when there is an external trauma to the scalp, skull or brain. They may be closed (no skull fracture) or penetrated (skull fracture and following brain injury). Most often, the head injuries result in the swelling of the brain that builds pressure inside the skull and leads to further brain damage Brain injuries can be categorized as traumatic and non-traumatic and rated as mild, moderate, or severe to indicate the severity of the injury.Symptoms of head injuries range from superficial scalp wounds, swelling & bruising, nasal and ear bleeding/ discharge, stiff neck to loss of consciousness, and even may lead to death.The most common causes of head injury are:Other causes like household accidents, outdoor injuries, and falls also contribute to head injuries.The central nervous system comprising of the brain contributes to the overall functioning of the body. Injury to this prime organ may affect one's health and wellbeing adversely, especially when the treatment is not delivered in time.Complications like loss of memory to severe paralysis, and even death may result from a head injury.Filling one moment being mindful of our surroundings may help in avoiding lifetime regret to undergo living with disability due to head injury.MedindiaSource: Medindia