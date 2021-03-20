Karishma Abhishek
Highlights:
  • Traumatic brain injury is a leading cause of disability and mortality worldwide
  • World Head Injury Awareness Day is observed annually on 20th March to educate the general public about traumatic head injuries
  • The theme for 2021 and the following three years is “More Than My Brain Injury”


Survivors of head injury are often challenged with their physical limitations and can feel awkward in social environments. World Head Injury awareness day aims at providing awareness and educates the general public about traumatic head injuries. The theme for the 2021 to 2023 campaign is More Than My Brain Injury.

Globally, the annual incidences and mortality from Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBIs) are 200 and 20 per 1,00,000 per year, thereby being the leading cause of disability and mortality.
World Head Injury Awareness Day - 'More Than My Brain Injury'

The Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) leads the nation in observing Brain Injury Awareness Month in March each year. Founded in 1980, BIAA is a leading national organization serving and representing individuals, families and professionals who are touched by a life-altering, often devastating, traumatic brain injury (TBI).

#More Than My Brain Injury


The theme for 2021 and the following three years is "More Than My Brain Injury". The day promotes the correct usage of safety gadgets such as helmets and seat belts, which can prevent damage to the head when an accident is encountered.


The #MoreThanMyBrainInjury campaign educates public about what it's like to live with a brain injury. Everyone should join in
  • Increasing understanding of brain injury as a chronic condition
  • Reducing the stigma linked to having a brain injury
  • Showcasing the diversity of injury and the demographics of the community
  • Improving care and support for those with brain injury and their families

What is a Traumatic Brain Injury?


Being the most common cause of disability and death in adults, head injuries range from a mild bump and concussion to severe traumatic brain injury.

Around two million people suffer from brain injuries every year in India, with at least 0.2 million losing their lives, especially among the males of the age group 18-44 years age group.

Head injuries are sustained when there is an external trauma to the scalp, skull or brain. They may be closed (no skull fracture) or penetrated (skull fracture and following brain injury). Most often, the head injuries result in the swelling of the brain that builds pressure inside the skull and leads to further brain damage.

Brain injuries can be categorized as traumatic and non-traumatic and rated as mild, moderate, or severe to indicate the severity of the injury.

Symptoms of head injuries range from superficial scalp wounds, swelling & bruising, nasal and ear bleeding/ discharge, stiff neck to loss of consciousness, and even may lead to death.

Aetiology of Head Injury


The most common causes of head injury are:

  • Motor Vehicle, Bicycle, or Vehicle-Pedestrian Accidents (50%)
  • Falls (25%), and
  • Violence (20%)
Other causes like household accidents, outdoor injuries, and falls also contribute to head injuries.

Complications Arising from Head Injuries


The central nervous system comprising of the brain contributes to the overall functioning of the body. Injury to this prime organ may affect one's health and wellbeing adversely, especially when the treatment is not delivered in time.

Complications like loss of memory to severe paralysis, and even death may result from a head injury.

Safety Tips to Avoid Head Injuries

Filling one moment being mindful of our surroundings may help in avoiding lifetime regret to undergo living with disability due to head injury.

