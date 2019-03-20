World Head Injury Awareness Day: So Protect Your Head!

Highlights:
World Head Injury
Awareness Day is observed on 20th
March every year for creating awareness and
reminding us about the dangers of head injuries and the importance of
prevention. The theme for 2018-2020 is "Change Your Mind," which encourages us
to change our mindset and outlook on these preventable accidents.
Objectives of World Head Injury Awareness Day
The main objective
of World Head Injury Awareness Day is to generate awareness about traumatic head injuries
and highlight the magnitude
of the problem among various stakeholders as well as the general public.
It also aims at
laying stress on the remedial measures that can be taken to prevent the
occurrence of head injuries. These especially include situations where
accidents can be averted such as participating in sports, working at
construction sites, driving heavy vehicles, partaking in violent activities,
and operating heavy machinery, among others.
Types of Head Injury
There are three
types of head injury:
- Concussion:
This is the most common type of head injury, where the brain is shaken due
to the force of impact, but there is no bleeding or visible signs of
damage to the brain tissue
- Contusion:
This type of head injury is more severe than a concussion. Here, the brain
is bruised due to the impact and becomes swollen. The swelling can exert
pressure on the brain due to the limited size of the skull cavity, which
can result in poor blood supply to the brain, thereby causing permanent
brain damage and even death
- Skull
Fracture: This is the severest type of head injury. In this case, bone
fragments can become lodged in the brain and cause direct damage.
Moreover, the open wound can cause infection of the brain itself (encephalitis) or its membranous covering (meningitis), both of which are life-threatening and therefore considered as medical
emergencies
Head Injury: Facts & Figures
Among head
injuries, traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the leading cause of death,
disability, socioeconomic losses, and poor quality of life among survivors. The
global and Indian statistics for head injuries in general, and TBI in
particular are given below:
Global Statistics
Indian Statistics
- Incidence of head injury is 200 per 100,000 people
annually
- Mortality rate from head injury is 20 per 100,000
people annually
- Seventy percent fatalities occur below 45 years of
age
- Men are 1.5 times more likely to suffer from head
injury than women
- Fifty million people suffer from TBI annually
- Approximately 1.2 million people die from TBI
annually
- By 2020, there will be 80 percent increase in TBI
in developing countries
- Two million people sustain brain injuries, 0.2
million die, and 1 million require rehabilitation annually
- One person dies every 6-10 minutes from TBI
- TBI is 25 times higher in developing countries than
in developed countries
- Alcohol involvement is seen in 15-20 percent of TBI
cases
- 60 percent of TBI is caused by road traffic
accidents (RTA)
- Fatality rate from RTA is 70 per 10,000 vehicles
- By 2020, there will be a 147 percent increase in
deaths due to RTA
- Economic burden of RTA is 3 percent of GDP
- Major causes of head injury are the following:
- RTA - 60 percent
- Falls - 25 percent
- Violence - 10 percent
- Others - 5 percent
Prevention of Head Injury
Head injuries can
be prevented by taking the following precautions:
- Using a seatbelt while driving and installing
airbags in motor vehicles
- Using a child car seat for children, secured to the
back seat
- Wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers and
ensuring that the pillion rider is also wearing one
- Wearing a helmet while participating in sports such
as American football, cricket, baseball, skiing, Formula One, and
motorbike racing, among others
- Never drive under the influence of alcohol or
psychotropic drugs
- Improving lighting and installing handrails in
staircases
- Keeping living spaces clutter-free
- Displaying safety information at the workplace
- Providing proper safety equipment to workers
employed in high-risk jobs
- Not allowing firearms and other weapons in the
house
The Way Forward
The undermentioned
strategies could be adapted to forge a way forward for tackling this global
problem:
- Planning:
Proper plans should be in place for finding effective ways to reduce head
injuries, especially those arising from road traffic accidents - the major
cause of head injuries. This will require an all-around integrated effort,
involving town planners, road engineers, PWD officials, traffic police,
among others to formulate an effective strategy to address the problem
- Medical Aid
- Importance of the 'Golden Hour': The 'Golden Hour' is the first hour of a traumatic injury that is
most critical for saving the victim's life. The average time
taken for a head injury patient to reach the hospital is four hours, which
means that the patient misses the 'Golden Hour,' often resulting in death
or serious disability. Thus, there is a need to create awareness about the
"Golden Hour."
- Social
Support: The role of social workers is crucial for providing
psychological and moral support as well as organizing rehabilitation for
head injury survivors
- Political
Will: Policymakers and public health administrators need to be
convinced about the magnitude of the problem so that effective health
policies can be formulated that integrate the issue to head injury within its ambit
- Statistical
Evidence: Statistical data is required for highlighting the magnitude
of the problem. So, data needs to be generated on the incidence,
prevalence, mortality rates, and disability from head injuries
- Research:
There is a need for descriptive, analytical, epidemiological and
interventional studies, as well as operational and systems research. This
will help to bring the issue on the public health agenda
- Prevention
Programs: These should be affordable, cost-effective, and sustainable.
Head injury prevention programs should be designed in such a way that they
can be integrated into existing National Health Systems
Summary
Thus, with
reference to head injuries, it is evident that strategies should be in place to
assess the prevalence, find the high-risk populations, establish the causes,
and determine the risk factors. This will help to identify ways to prevent the
occurrence of head injuries, reduce the severity, and organize need-based
rehabilitation services for the survivors.
Conclusion
More awareness and
sensitization programs, such as the World Head Injury Awareness Day, need to be organized
with proactive
participation by health professionals, along with the media and advocacy groups
to increase safety consciousness among various stakeholders, including
decision-makers, policymakers, vehicle manufacturers, professionals and the
general public to reduce the incidence of head injuries in our society.
