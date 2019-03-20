World Head Injury Awareness Day: So Protect Your Head!

Types of Head Injury

Concussion: This is the most common type of head injury, where the brain is shaken due to the force of impact, but there is no bleeding or visible signs of damage to the brain tissue

Contusion: This type of head injury is more severe than a concussion. Here, the brain is bruised due to the impact and becomes swollen. The swelling can exert pressure on the brain due to the limited size of the skull cavity, which can result in poor blood supply to the brain, thereby causing permanent brain damage and even death

Skull Fracture: This is the severest type of head injury. In this case, bone fragments can become lodged in the brain and cause direct damage. Moreover, the open wound can cause infection of the brain itself (encephalitis) or its membranous covering (meningitis), both of which are life-threatening and therefore considered as medical emergencies

Head Injury: Facts & Figures

‘World Head Injury Awareness Day is celebrated on 20th March every year with the aim of generating awareness about the dangers of head injury as well as its prevention. The theme for 2018-2020 is ‘Change Your Mind.’’

Incidence of head injury is 200 per 100,000 people annually

Mortality rate from head injury is 20 per 100,000 people annually

Seventy percent fatalities occur below 45 years of age

Men are 1.5 times more likely to suffer from head injury than women

Fifty million people suffer from TBI annually

Approximately 1.2 million people die from TBI annually

By 2020, there will be 80 percent increase in TBI in developing countries

Two million people sustain brain injuries, 0.2 million die, and 1 million require rehabilitation annually

One person dies every 6-10 minutes from TBI

TBI is 25 times higher in developing countries than in developed countries

Alcohol involvement is seen in 15-20 percent of TBI cases

60 percent of TBI is caused by road traffic accidents (RTA)

Fatality rate from RTA is 70 per 10,000 vehicles

By 2020, there will be a 147 percent increase in deaths due to RTA

Economic burden of RTA is 3 percent of GDP

Major causes of head injury are the following:

RTA - 60 percent



Falls - 25 percent



Violence - 10 percent



Others - 5 percent

Prevention of Head Injury

Using a seatbelt while driving and installing airbags in motor vehicles

Using a child car seat for children, secured to the back seat

Wearing a helmet while riding two-wheelers and ensuring that the pillion rider is also wearing one

Wearing a helmet while participating in sports such as American football, cricket, baseball, skiing, Formula One, and motorbike racing, among others

Never drive under the influence of alcohol or psychotropic drugs

Improving lighting and installing handrails in staircases

Keeping living spaces clutter-free

Displaying safety information at the workplace

Providing proper safety equipment to workers employed in high-risk jobs

Not allowing firearms and other weapons in the house

The Way Forward

Planning: Proper plans should be in place for finding effective ways to reduce head injuries, especially those arising from road traffic accidents - the major cause of head injuries. This will require an all-around integrated effort, involving town planners, road engineers, PWD officials, traffic police, among others to formulate an effective strategy to address the problem

Medical Aid - Importance of the 'Golden Hour': The 'Golden Hour' is the first hour of a traumatic injury that is most critical for saving the victim's life. The average time taken for a head injury patient to reach the hospital is four hours, which means that the patient misses the 'Golden Hour,' often resulting in death or serious disability. Thus, there is a need to create awareness about the "Golden Hour."

Social Support: The role of social workers is crucial for providing psychological and moral support as well as organizing rehabilitation for head injury survivors

Political Will: Policymakers and public health administrators need to be convinced about the magnitude of the problem so that effective health policies can be formulated that integrate the issue to head injury within its ambit

Statistical Evidence: Statistical data is required for highlighting the magnitude of the problem. So, data needs to be generated on the incidence, prevalence, mortality rates, and disability from head injuries

Research: There is a need for descriptive, analytical, epidemiological and interventional studies, as well as operational and systems research. This will help to bring the issue on the public health agenda

Prevention Programs: These should be affordable, cost-effective, and sustainable. Head injury prevention programs should be designed in such a way that they can be integrated into existing National Health Systems

Summary

Conclusion

It also aims at laying stress on the remedial measures that can be taken to prevent the occurrence of head injuries. These especially include situations where accidents can be averted such as participating in sports, working at construction sites, driving heavy vehicles, partaking in violent activities, and operating heavy machinery, among others.

There are three types of head injury:

Among head injuries, traumatic brain injury (TBI) is the leading cause of death, disability, socioeconomic losses, and poor quality of life among survivors. The global and Indian statistics for head injuries in general, and TBI in particular are given below:

Head injuries can be prevented by taking the following precautions:

The undermentioned strategies could be adapted to forge a way forward for tackling this global problem:

Thus, with reference to head injuries, it is evident that strategies should be in place to assess the prevalence, find the high-risk populations, establish the causes, and determine the risk factors. This will help to identify ways to prevent the occurrence of head injuries, reduce the severity, and organize need-based rehabilitation services for the survivors.

More awareness and sensitization programs, such as the World Head Injury Awareness Day, with proactive participation by health professionals, along with the media and advocacy groups to increase safety consciousness among various stakeholders, including decision-makers, policymakers, vehicle manufacturers, professionals and the general public to reduce the incidence of head injuries in our society.