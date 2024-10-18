Busting Myths: Gout Is a Genetic Condition, Not Just a Lifestyle Issue

- Gout is a genetic condition, with 96% of cases being heritable, contradicting the lifestyle myth
Study busts myths about cause of gout
Gout: A Genetic Condition, Not a Lifestyle DiseaseAccording to Professor Tony Merriman of the University of Otago’s Department of Microbiology and Immunology, the major reason behind the need to eliminate gout is stigmatization. The study shows that gout cases are heritable with most of the present conceptions that it is largely attributed to poor lifestyle choices being completely unfounded. According to the findings of the study, certain foods may trigger gout attacks but are not the main cause of gout.
He has stated that due to this perception people with gout are too embarrassed to seek treatment because they believe it is the result of their actions. Merriman claims that gout is genetic and not individuals’ fault, and argues that correct treatment can minimize the risk of serious attacks.
How Genetics Influence Gout
Many immunogenic reactions associated with the elevation of urate in blood and formation of urate crystals in joints have been also presented in this study. When the immune system attacks these crystals it results in the inflammation experienced in gout, characterized by severe pain. It has been ascertained that genetics plays a much more important role for these processes and it can be definitely stated that gout is a genetic disease, which has to be treated during the whole life.
New Approaches to Gout TreatmentThe presence of new targets in genes is likely revealing new avenues for enhancing the management of gout. One of the possibilities is using tocilizumab, a drug approved for treating rheumatoid arthritis that acts on interleukin-6 gene newly linked to gout in the research. According to Professor Merriman, such findings should help to develop more efficient and affordable treatments for gout patients in the future.
Key Facts About GoutPrevalence: Gout is the type of arthritis that affects men more than women up to 3-4 times more commonly in men.
Triggers vs. Causes: It can be known that some food items like red meat can trigger gout, but the root of it is in genetics and high levels of urate.
Chronic Nature: Gout is a chronic illness and a patient has to be on medications like allopurinol that decreases the level of urate and prevents formation of crystals.
Treatment Options: New treatments could be developed which target other immune pathways that are uncovered in the research based on developments in the genetic basis of gout.
Considering new discoveries in genetics and possible use of drugs for gout treatment, the situation can change for the better, and the disease’s importance will be finally recognized by worldwide healthcare systems.
