Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. (2024, October 18). Busting Myths: Gout Is a Genetic Condition, Not Just a Lifestyle Issue . Medindia. Retrieved on Oct 18, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/busting-myths-gout-is-a-genetic-condition-not-just-a-lifestyle-issue-217638-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Busting Myths: Gout Is a Genetic Condition, Not Just a Lifestyle Issue". Medindia. Oct 18, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/busting-myths-gout-is-a-genetic-condition-not-just-a-lifestyle-issue-217638-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. "Busting Myths: Gout Is a Genetic Condition, Not Just a Lifestyle Issue". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/busting-myths-gout-is-a-genetic-condition-not-just-a-lifestyle-issue-217638-1.htm. (accessed Oct 18, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Preethi Balasubramanian. 2024. Busting Myths: Gout Is a Genetic Condition, Not Just a Lifestyle Issue. Medindia, viewed Oct 18, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/busting-myths-gout-is-a-genetic-condition-not-just-a-lifestyle-issue-217638-1.htm.