Chair Yoga for Seniors to Stay Strong and Calm

Chair yoga proves that you don’t need to stand to thrive. Exercising on a chair could help improve strength, flexibility, balance, and joy for seniors.

Highlights: Chair yoga safely boosts strength, balance, flexibility, and mobility in older adults

It offers mental health benefits such as reducing anxiety and depression, even among those in care homes

With minimal risk and great adaptability, chair yoga is ideal for seniors with limited mobility or chronic health issues

Effect of Chair Yoga Therapy on Functional Fitness and Daily Life Activities among Older Female Adults with Knee Osteoarthritis in Taiwan: A Quasi-Experimental Study



You can stretch, strengthen, and calm your mind all while sitting. Chair yoga turns your seat into a personal wellness studio! #SeniorYoga #MoveWhileYouSit #medindia’

What Is Chair Yoga and How Does It Work?

Health Benefits of Chair Yoga

Effect of Chair Yoga Therapy on Functional Fitness and Daily Life Activities among Older Female Adults with Knee Osteoarthritis in Taiwan: A Quasi-Experimental Study



Frailty modifies the intervention effect of chair yoga on pain among older adults with lower extremity osteoarthritis: Secondary analysis of a nonpharmacological intervention trial



The Effect of Chair-Based Exercise on Physical Function in Older Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis



Mental Health Benefits of Chair Yoga

Chair Yoga in Clinical and Chronic Conditions

Effect of Chair Yoga Therapy on Functional Fitness and Daily Life Activities among Older Female Adults with Knee Osteoarthritis in Taiwan: A Quasi-Experimental Study



Chair Yoga to Improve Flexibility in Individuals With Parkinson Disease



Safety and Practical Tips for Seniors Who Practice Chair Yoga

Use a sturdy, non-wheeled chair

Keep feet flat on the floor

Listen to your body and avoid pushing into pain

Consult a physician before starting, especially if you have chronic health issues

Best Chair Yoga Postures for Beginners

Seated Mountain Pose: Sit tall, feet flat, lengthen the spine, hands resting or stretched overhead

Sit tall, feet flat, lengthen the spine, hands resting or stretched overhead Seated Cat-Cow: Inhale to arch the back, look up; exhale to round the spine, chin to chest

Inhale to arch the back, look up; exhale to round the spine, chin to chest Seated Twists: Sit upright, inhale and reach, exhale and gently twist the torso

Sit upright, inhale and reach, exhale and gently twist the torso Seated Pigeon / Hip Stretch: Cross one ankle over opposite thigh and lean forward

Cross one ankle over opposite thigh and lean forward Seated Forward Fold: Hinge at hips and gently fold forward with control

Why Chair Yoga Should Be Part of Senior Wellness

Improved mobility, balance & strength

Relief from chronic pain and stiffness

Reduced stress, anxiety & enhanced mood

Safety and accessibility even in limited mobility

Low cost, scalable programs for community or care settings

