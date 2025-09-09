Adding Years or Adding Health-What`s Your Pick?

Life expectancy is rising, but the years lived in good health are not keeping pace globally.

Highlights: Africa has shorter healthy lives and the fastest widening health gap; Europe leads in healthy longevity

Three global morbidity patterns highlight region-specific disease burdens

NCDs, injuries, and CMPN conditions drive differences in healthspan-lifespan gaps

Healthspan-lifespan gap differs in magnitude and disease contribution across world regions



Did You Know?

On average, people spend the last 9 years of their lives battling illness and poor health worldwide, highlighting the urgent need to close the healthspan-lifespan gap!

Living Longer vs. Living Healthier

Global Statistics of Lifespan and Healthspan

Region Life Expectancy (yrs) Healthspan (yrs) Gap (yrs) Percentage of lifespan compromised by disease Global 73.7 64.5 9.1 12.7% Africa 64.1 55.6 8.3 12.9% Europe 78.6 68.8 9.9 12.4% Americas 75.9 65.8 9.6 12.9% Eastern Mediterranean 73.9 64.0 9.8 13.3% South-East Asia 72.6 63.4 9.6 – Western Pacific 70.4 62.1 8.4 11.8%

Study Highlights

The percentage of lifespan compromised by a disease was highest in the eastern Mediterranean populations.

The non-communicable disease (NCD) was highest among Americans.

Healthspan decreases with communicable, maternal, perinatal, and nutritional (CMPN) conditions, which are more prevalent among Africans.

Healthspan decreased with injury burden was the highest among Europeans.

Africa Lags, Europe Leads

Health Patterns Around the World

Cluster 1 (8.3 years gap) – Countries where nutrition problems, infections, and maternal/infant health issues are common. Mostly in Africa. Cluster 2 (9.4 years gap) – Countries where eye/ear problems, diabetes, and kidney or urinary issues are more common. Spread across multiple regions. Cluster 3 (10.3 years gap) – Countries where cancer, heart disease, musculoskeletal, and brain disorders are the main problems. Mostly in Europe.

