Adding Years or Adding Health-What`s Your Pick?

Life expectancy is rising, but the years lived in good health are not keeping pace globally.
- Africa has shorter healthy lives and the fastest widening health gap; Europe leads in healthy longevity
- Three global morbidity patterns highlight region-specific disease burdens
- NCDs, injuries, and CMPN conditions drive differences in healthspan-lifespan gaps
Healthspan-lifespan gap differs in magnitude and disease contribution across world regions
However, in reality, the number of years lived (lifespan) and the number of years lived in good health (healthspan) are not the same, and the gap between them is steadily widening.
Living Longer vs. Living HealthierThe study examined the difference between life expectancy (longevity) and health expectancy (healthspan) in 183 countries between 2000 and 2019, using data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations. The study aims to understand why longer lives do not always mean healthier lives and to identify the factors that contribute to this disparity.
Lifespan was described in terms of life expectancy at birth, while healthspan was described in terms of health-adjusted life expectancy (HALE), which is the average number of years a person lives in good health, free from major illness or disability. The gap between them shows how many years, on average, people live in poor health.
Global Statistics of Lifespan and Healthspan
|Region
|Life Expectancy (yrs)
|Healthspan (yrs)
|Gap (yrs)
|Percentage of lifespan compromised by disease
|Global
|73.7
|64.5
|9.1
|12.7%
|Africa
|64.1
|55.6
|8.3
|12.9%
|Europe
|78.6
|68.8
|9.9
|12.4%
|Americas
|75.9
|65.8
|9.6
|12.9%
|Eastern Mediterranean
|73.9
|64.0
|9.8
|13.3%
|South-East Asia
|72.6
|63.4
|9.6
|–
|Western Pacific
|70.4
|62.1
|8.4
|11.8%
Study Highlights
- The percentage of lifespan compromised by a disease was highest in the eastern Mediterranean populations.
- The non-communicable disease (NCD) was highest among Americans.
- Healthspan decreases with communicable, maternal, perinatal, and nutritional (CMPN) conditions, which are more prevalent among Africans.
- Healthspan decreased with injury burden was the highest among Europeans.
Africa Lags, Europe Leads
People in many African countries live fewer healthy years than expected due to wealth, chronic diseases, and other factors.
While in Europe, people stay healthier longer than expected! The pattern remained consistent regardless of where the countries were.
Health Patterns Around the WorldResearchers grouped countries into three types based on common disease trends:
- Cluster 1 (8.3 years gap) – Countries where nutrition problems, infections, and maternal/infant health issues are common. Mostly in Africa.
- Cluster 2 (9.4 years gap) – Countries where eye/ear problems, diabetes, and kidney or urinary issues are more common. Spread across multiple regions.
- Cluster 3 (10.3 years gap) – Countries where cancer, heart disease, musculoskeletal, and brain disorders are the main problems. Mostly in Europe.
The gap between life and healthy years is growing worldwide—but not equally. Africa faces the fastest widening gap, while Europe enjoys longer, healthier lives.
Addressing the crisis requires region-specific solutions and policies guided by local health realities, focusing on preventing the diseases that most undermine quality of life.
Reference:
- Healthspan-lifespan gap differs in magnitude and disease contribution across world regions - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s43856-025-01111-2)
