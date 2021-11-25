Highlights: Thanksgiving is instigated as a harvest festival throughout the United States of America, marked on the fourth Thursday of November

This year, thanksgiving 2021 is celebrated on 25th November

Although the pandemic seems to slow down its course this year, it is imperative to celebrate safely with COVID-appropriate practices and eat healthily.

Thanksgiving is one of the most important holidays of the United States of America, which is marked on the fourth Thursday in November. This year, it is celebrated on 25th November 2021.

Thanksgiving - A Day of Bondage Despite the cultural and religious historical roots of celebrated as a secular holiday for ages. Several legendary events and rituals have been committed to it.



Thanksgiving is celebrated on different dates throughout the states like the United States, Canada, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Liberia to express gratitude for all the blessings and the autumn harvest of the past year.

Historical Basis The harvest festival roots its origin way back in 1621 when the pilgrims on their first fruitful harvest at Plymouth Rock celebrated the 'First Thanksgiving'. Despite the cultural and religious historical roots of thanksgiving , it is alsofor ages. Several legendary events and rituals have been committed to it.Thanksgiving is celebrated onlike the United States, Canada, Saint Lucia, Grenada, and Liberia to express gratitude for all the blessings and the autumn harvest of the past year.The harvest festival roots its origin way back incelebrated the

Advertisement

‘Thanksgiving is celebrated on the 4th Thursday of November (25th this year 2021) where families get together for delicacies and express gratitude for all the blessings and the harvest of the past year.’

Read More..

Healthy and Safer Thanksgiving 2021