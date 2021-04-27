by Angela Mohan on  April 27, 2021 at 5:19 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Indian Government Suggests Wearing Masks Even At Home
With a massive explosion of COVID-19 cases in India due to the new strain, the central government has suggested to wear a mask even at home, and refrain from inviting guests.

"Rather, I'll say that the time has come that we start wearing masks even otherwise inside our homes. We used to talk about wearing it outside homes, but the way the infection has spread, it will be better if we wear mask inside our homes if we are sitting with someone," said the NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul.

"But, definitely, if there is a COVID-19 positive person, that person must wear the mask and others inside the house also must wear a mask and the positive person should be kept in a different room," Paul underlined.


If the house of positive patients lacks such facilities for isolation, then people may go to isolation centres, known as corona care centres.

"The person who is infected must wear it, but even others must do it when sitting with other family members at home. The infected person should be isolated in a separate room," Paul said adding that it's getting clearer that coronavirus is now way more infectious than earlier.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)