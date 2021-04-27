Indian Government Suggests Wearing Masks Even At Home

With a massive explosion of COVID-19 cases in India due to the new strain, the central government has suggested to wear a mask even at home, and refrain from inviting guests.



"Rather, I'll say that the time has come that we start wearing masks even otherwise inside our homes. We used to talk about wearing it outside homes, but the way the infection has spread, it will be better if we wear mask inside our homes if we are sitting with someone," said the NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul.



"But, definitely, if there is a COVID-19 positive person, that person must wear the mask and others inside the house also must wear a mask and the positive person should be kept in a different room," Paul underlined.



‘Central government suggests wearing mask even at home. COVID-19 affected person should be isolated in a separate room at home.’

Read More..





"The person who is infected must wear it, but even others must do it when sitting with other family members at home. The infected person should be isolated in a separate room," Paul said adding that it's getting clearer that coronavirus is now way more infectious than earlier.







Source: Medindia If the house of positive patients lacks such facilities for isolation, then people may go to isolation centres, known as corona care centres."The person who is infected must wear it, but even others must do it when sitting with other family members at home. The infected person should be isolated in a separate room," Paul said adding that it's getting clearer that coronavirus is now way more infectious than earlier.Source: Medindia "But, definitely, if there is a COVID-19 positive person, that person must wear the mask and others inside the house also must wear a mask and the positive person should be kept in a different room," Paul underlined.