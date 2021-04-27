Indian Government Suggests Wearing Masks Even At Home

"But, definitely, if there is a COVID-19 positive person, that person must wear the mask and others inside the house also must wear a mask and the positive person should be kept in a different room," Paul underlined.
If the house of positive patients lacks such facilities for isolation, then people may go to isolation centres, known as corona care centres.
"The person who is infected must wear it, but even others must do it when sitting with other family members at home. The infected person should be isolated in a separate room," Paul said adding that it's getting clearer that coronavirus is now way more infectious than earlier.
Source: Medindia