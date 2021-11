Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep You Healthy in Winter

Advertisement

Get a healthier liver - Turmeric produces enzymes that remove toxins from the body and improve blood circulation for a healthy liver.

Beauty secret - The antioxidants in turmeric protect skin from free radicals that hasten the aging process to keep the skin healthy and young. Consuming turmeric-infused foods also offers glowing skin by removing toxins from the body. Get rid of dandruf and dry scalp issues by adding turmeric to oil before shampooing the hair.

The anti-inflammatory property of turmeric from curcumin relieves pain as effectively as prescription painkillers It is important to remember that a pinch of black pepper powder and some fat like ghee are needed to properly absorb turmeric in the blood.Having a half cup of lukewarm water with a spoonful of turmeric, and a pinch of salt before going to bed will relieve dry cough Turmeric'sTraditionally, a turmeric paste is applied to the affected area in case of injuries.TurmericDaily consumption of turmeric can also control blood sugar levels The healing properties of turmeric also include its blood-thinning property that aids in heart health, reduces cancer risk, and treats brain-related ailments like dementia Alzheimer's disease , and depression Turmeric is not just a spice used extensively in Indian cuisine but also a superfood. Today, many foods are made up of artificial flavors and chemicals so spicing up with turmeric can be a wise option.Source: Medindia