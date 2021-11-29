Turmeric: Magic Ingredient to Keep You Healthy in Winter

- Overcome winter health woes using the best remedies present in every household, turmeric
- Turmeric has healing properties that provide instant relief and boosts immunity
- The best way to reap the benefits of turmeric is to have it in every possible dish daily
Winter is the most solacing season of the year where people indulge in delicious foods without feeling guilty. The holiday gatherings in the winter season not only bring joy but also a host of diseases.
To prevent and cure these ailments, one of the best remedies present in every Indian household is turmeric. It is a part of Indian traditional medicine and Asian food items due to curcumin, the chemical present in turmeric with magical healing properties.
Here are some exclusive benefits of adding turmeric to the winter diet.
- Immunity booster - In the winter season, people become susceptible to every kind of infection blowing in the wind. Keeping that in mind turmeric's anti-bacterial, and anti-viral properties aid in boosting the overall functioning of your immunity system.
- Cures physical ailments - Turmeric is a natural substance found on the earth. Its healing properties include relief from common winter sinus, painful joints, indigestion, and cold and cough. For instant relief, you can add a pinch of turmeric to drinks like milk and tea.
The anti-inflammatory property of turmeric from curcumin relieves pain as effectively as prescription painkillers.Advertisement
It is important to remember that a pinch of black pepper powder and some fat like ghee are needed to properly absorb turmeric in the blood.
Turmeric powder also acts as an anti-allergen to keep asthma under during winter. Having a half cup of lukewarm water with a spoonful of turmeric, and a pinch of salt before going to bed will relieve dry cough.
Turmeric's anti-fungal properties make it an excellent antiseptic. Traditionally, a turmeric paste is applied to the affected area in case of injuries.
Turmeric enhances the flavor of meals while aiding indigestion. Daily consumption of turmeric can also control blood sugar levels.
- Get a healthier liver - Turmeric produces enzymes that remove toxins from the body and improve blood circulation for a healthy liver.
- Beauty secret - The antioxidants in turmeric protect skin from free radicals that hasten the aging process to keep the skin healthy and young. Consuming turmeric-infused foods also offers glowing skin by removing toxins from the body. Get rid of dandruf and dry scalp issues by adding turmeric to oil before shampooing the hair.The healing properties of turmeric also include its blood-thinning property that aids in heart health, reduces cancer risk, and treats brain-related ailments like dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and depression.
Turmeric is not just a spice used extensively in Indian cuisine but also a superfood. Today, many foods are made up of artificial flavors and chemicals so spicing up with turmeric can be a wise option.
