by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 18, 2020 at 4:29 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Antiviral Properties of Turmeric Explored
Curcumin, a natural compound found in the spice turmeric, has direct inactivation effect of transmissible gastroenteritis virus (TGEV). Curcumin at higher doses, could help eliminate certain viruses, according to a recent study. Curcumin mediates the antiviral effects by directly targeting viral components or by altering cell metabolism.

A study published in the Journal of General Virology showed that curcumin can prevent Transmissible gastroenteritis virus (TGEV) - an alpha-group coronavirus that infects pigs - from infecting cells. At higher doses, the compound was also found to kill virus particles.

Infection with TGEV causes a disease called transmissible gastroenteritis in piglets, which is characterised by diarrhoea, severe dehydration and death. TGEV is highly infectious and is invariably fatal in piglets younger than two weeks, thus posing a major threat to the global swine industry. There are currently no approved treatments for alpha-coronaviruses and although there is a vaccine for TGEV, it is not effective in preventing the spread of the virus.


To determine the potential antiviral properties of curcumin, the research team treated experimental cells with various concentrations of the compound, before attempting to infect them with TGEV. They found that higher concentrations of curcumin reduced the number of virus particles in the cell culture.

The research suggests that curcumin affects TGEV in a number of ways: by directly killing the virus before it is able to infect the cell, by integrating with the viral envelope to 'inactivate' the virus, and by altering the metabolism of cells to prevent viral entry. "Curcumin has a significant inhibitory effect on TGEV adsorption step and a certain direct inactivation effect, suggesting that curcumin has great potential in the prevention of TGEV infection," said Dr Lilan Xie, lead author of the study and researcher at the Wuhan Institute of Bioengineering.

Curcumin has been shown to inhibit the replication of some types of virus, including dengue virus, hepatitis B and Zika virus. The compound has also been found to have a number of significant biological effects, including antitumor, anti-inflammatory and antibacterial activities. Curcumin was chosen for this research due to having low side effects according to Dr Xie. They said: "There are great difficulties in the prevention and control of viral diseases, especially when there are no effective vaccines. Traditional Chinese medicine and its active ingredients, are ideal screening libraries for antiviral drugs because of their advantages, such as convenient acquisition and low side effects."

The researchers now hope to continue their research in vivo, using an animal model to assess whether the inhibiting properties of curcumin would be seen in a more complex system. "Further studies will be required, to evaluate the inhibitory effect in vivo and explore the potential mechanisms of curcumin against TGEV, which will lay a foundation for the comprehensive understanding of the antiviral mechanisms and application of curcumin" said Dr Xie.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Top 10 Health Benefits Of Turmeric Tea
Turmeric is popularly known as golden spice as it offers an array of health benefits. Discover the health benefits of turmeric tea in treating various diseases.
READ MORE
Top 6 Benefits of Turmeric Extract for Diabetics
Learn the basics about diabetes and how to bring it under control with turmeric, an highly beneficial and easily available ingredient in our kitchen.
READ MORE
Turmeric
Turmeric spice is known for its medicinal value. The active ingredient in turmeric is called curcumin. Curcumin possesses antibiotic, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and antioxidant benefits.
READ MORE
Why You Should Start Drinking Turmeric (Golden) Milk Right Away
Turmeric is an age-old herb which has medicinal properties. Turmeric added to milk offers a wide range of benefits.
READ MORE
Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox
Detoxification is an essential mechanism to keep your body healthy. Read on to know more about the best detox foods.
READ MORE
Herbs
Herbal medicine is now gaining commendable exposure and acceptance today. Read on to discover 5 herbs that can make amazing changes to your health.
READ MORE
Spices Boost Your Health
Spices have been used in ancient medicines to cure a wide range of diseases. They are a part of our home-remedy. Science is exploring more about the health benefits of spices today.
READ MORE
Top Ten Herbs to Promote Beauty
Herbs to make you beautiful were used even before Charaka compiled the Samhita - the oldest text in Ayurveda. Learn about the ten herbs which can make you beautiful.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Top Ten Herbs to Promote BeautySpices Boost Your HealthTurmericHerbsEssential Foods for a Healthy DetoxTop 10 Health Benefits Of Turmeric TeaWhy You Should Start Drinking Turmeric (Golden) Milk Right AwayTop 6 Benefits of Turmeric Extract for Diabetics