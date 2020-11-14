by Colleen Fleiss on  November 14, 2020 at 11:36 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Indian Traditional Medicinal Therapy Helped Boost Immunity Against COVID-: PM Modi
During the corona crisis, Indian traditional medicinal therapy proved to be very effective in boosting immunity, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In these difficult times, when there was no specific solution against the Corona, traditional Indian medicinal methods like turmeric, milk, Kadha proved as immunity boosters. It is important that such rich traditional knowledge needs to be integrated into the modern healthcare system. Working on this approach, we have included Ayurved as a prime portion in India's health policy. In this year's monsoon session of Parliament, two bills were passed to form the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine and the National Commission for Homeopathy. Even in our new education policy, in medical education, we have emphasised on an integrated approach, where a basic knowledge of Ayurveda in modern allopathic medicinal education and a basic knowledge of allopathy in ayurvedic medicinal education have been stressed," said the PM.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the virtual dedication programme of Jamnagar-based ITRA and Jaipur based National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA). ITRA was given the recognition as an institute of national importance while NIA, Jaipur was given recognition as a deemed university.


"Today, the fifth Ayurveda Day, is a special both for Gujarat as well as Rajasthan. I wish that both these ayurvedic institutes will emerge as centres for getting Indian traditional medicine global recognition. Ayurveda is gaining more and more importance globally whether it is America or Germany. Today Brazil's policies have included Ayurved. Even the WHO has chosen India as the Global Centre for traditional medicine and I thank Doctor Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus for choosing India. I believe that India will emerge as a leader in global wellness," the PM added.

"In 21st century India, the challenges of health are being solved with holistic approach and wellness is focused more in preventive medicine. Our government is focused on these areas. On the one hand cleanliness, sanitisation, clear water, smoke-free cooking and on the other hand more than 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are being set up across the nation where more than 12.5 thousand centres are solely based on Ayurveda," added Modi.

"In these times, when we need to focus on an integrated approach of combining Indian traditional medicine with modern medicine, I request the ministry of education and also the UGC to prepare and workout integrated doctoral and postdoctoral syllabus based on this integration," added Modi.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was present at the dedication function at Jamnagar Institute, said, "I thank the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of State of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, Shripad Naik for giving recognition to our Ayurveda university. We are glad and proud that our state university is getting such a recognition. Gujarat has a rich history of ayurvedic knowledge. Even before independence, there were Ayurveda schools across many parts of the state. In 1967, the first Ayurved university was set up and thereafter in the rest of the country. Today there are more than 30 ayurvedic colleges functional in Gujarat."

"I believe that in the fight against Corona infection, Ayurved has played a major role through ayurvedic medicine and ayurvedic medical professionals. I am thankful for not only giving recognition to our ayurvedic Institute but also gifting Gujarat with an AIIMS hospital in Rajkot," added Rupani.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Study Explains Why Does COVID-19 Appear To Spare Kids?
The key factor as to why coronavirus appears to infect and sicken adults and older people preferentially while seeming to spare younger children has been discovered by researchers.
READ MORE
Top 15 Immune Boosting Foods
Immunity boosting foods in the daily diet is a natural way to protect the body from infection and to help fight pathogens
READ MORE
Ayurveda Kit Helps for Covid Cure
A kit constituting four Ayurvedic medicines which include Ayush-64 tab, Sanshamani Vati, Anu Tel, and Agastya Haritiki to counter the coronavirus is being provided by the Uttar Pradesh State Ayush Society.
READ MORE
Blood Group Diet
What is right diet for you may be the wrong one for another. The diet that suits you will depend on your blood type. This diet is called the blood group diet.
READ MORE
Boils - Treatment by Drugs
Diabetes patients have reduced immunity, which makes them more susceptible to skin infections like boils. These can be easily treated using antibiotics.
READ MORE
Myasthenia Gravis
Myasthenia gravis is the commonest disorder of neuromuscular transmission. Autoimmune myasthenia gravis needs to be distinguished from congenital myasthenic syndromes.
READ MORE
Premenstrual Syndrome
Premenstrual syndrome or PMS is a medical condition characterized by a range of physical and emotional symptoms before onset of menstruation.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

More News on:

ImmunisationReiki and Pranic HealingPremenstrual SyndromeMyasthenia GravisBlood Group DietBoils - Treatment by Drugs