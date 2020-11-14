Indian Traditional Medicinal Therapy Helped Boost Immunity Against COVID-: PM Modi

‘During the corona crisis, Indian traditional medicinal therapy proved to be very effective in boosting immunity: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.’

"Today, the fifth Ayurveda Day, is a special both for Gujarat as well as Rajasthan. I wish that both these ayurvedic institutes will emerge as centres for getting Indian traditional medicine global recognition. Ayurveda is gaining more and more importance globally whether it is America or Germany. Today Brazil's policies have included Ayurved. Even the WHO has chosen India as the Global Centre for traditional medicine and I thank Doctor Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus for choosing India. I believe that India will emerge as a leader in global wellness," the PM added."In 21st century India, the challenges of health are being solved with holistic approach and wellness is focused more in preventive medicine. Our government is focused on these areas. On the one hand cleanliness, sanitisation, clear water, smoke-free cooking and on the other hand more than 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres are being set up across the nation where more than 12.5 thousand centres are solely based on Ayurveda," added Modi."In these times, when we need to focus on an integrated approach of combining Indian traditional medicine with modern medicine, I request the ministry of education and also the UGC to prepare and workout integrated doctoral and postdoctoral syllabus based on this integration," added Modi.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who was present at the dedication function at Jamnagar Institute, said, "I thank the Prime Minister and the Union Minister of State of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy, Shripad Naik for giving recognition to our Ayurveda university. We are glad and proud that our state university is getting such a recognition. Gujarat has a rich history of ayurvedic knowledge. Even before independence, there were Ayurveda schools across many parts of the state. In 1967, the first Ayurved university was set up and thereafter in the rest of the country. Today there are more than 30 ayurvedic colleges functional in Gujarat.""I believe that in the fight against Corona infection, Ayurved has played a major role through ayurvedic medicine and ayurvedic medical professionals. I am thankful for not only giving recognition to our ayurvedic Institute but also gifting Gujarat with an AIIMS hospital in Rajkot," added Rupani.Source: IANS