Highlights: People with comorbidities are known to have a higher chance of acquiring COVID-19

However, poor nutrition is also found to increase the risk of COVID-19 among individuals

It is important to thereby pay attention to the diet for reducing the risk of getting COVID-19

People consuming plant-based diets tend to have a lower risk of suffering from severe COVID-19 as per the study at the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), published in the journal 'Gut'.

‘People following a healthy plant-based diet have a reduced risk of acquiring COVID-19 and fewer chances to suffer from severe symptoms.’

Plant-Based Diet may Reduce the Risk of COVID-19