medindia

Eating a Healthy Diet can Fight Depression

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 11, 2019 at 3:34 PM Diet & Nutrition News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Even a brief period of healthy eating can keep depression symptoms at bay, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the open-access journal PLOS ONE by Heather Francis from Macquarie University, Australia, and colleagues.
Eating a Healthy Diet can Fight Depression
Eating a Healthy Diet can Fight Depression

Young adults with depression whose diet is usually unhealthy showed significantly fewer symptoms of depression after eating a healthy diet for three weeks, according to a study.

Show Full Article


While much research has shown that eating a healthy diet rich in fruit, vegetables, fish, and lean meat is associated with a reduced risk of depression, there have been very few randomized controlled trials directly examining the link between the two, including for young adults, who are establishing health patterns and are also at higher risk for depression.

Francis and colleagues studied 76 university students (17-35 years old) exhibiting moderate-to-high depression symptoms and following a poor diet based on the Australian Guide to Healthy Eating (high in processed foods, sugar, and saturated fats). They randomized participants into a "diet change" group or a "regular diet" group. The diet change group was given brief instructions on improving their diet, as well as a healthy food hamper and $60 towards future groceries.

Each group member also received two subsequent check-ins via phone call. The regular diet group did not get any diet instructions and were simply asked to return after the three weeks were up. Before and after the intervention, the researchers assessed participants' scores for depression, anxiety and overall mood, and their performance on several learning and reasoning tasks.

At the end of the three weeks, the diet change group had successfully maintained a healthy diet and showed significant improvement in mood, with depression scores shifting into the normal range. The regular diet group's depression scores remained stable in the moderate-to-high range. The diet change group also showed significantly lower anxiety scores than the regular diet group, though other measures were not significantly different between the groups.

The authors followed up with 33 of the participants after three months. In this small sample, they found that while only 21 percent of these participants fully maintained the healthy diet, those that did maintained their improvements in mood.

This study is limited in that the no change group received no intervention - ideally, this group would have received alternative diet instructions, check-ins and monetary contributions to parallel the diet change group. These findings are also derived from a small, specific population of university students. However, they provide preliminary evidence that relatively small, simple diet adjustments can directly improve depression symptoms, and that these effects can last up to three months.

The authors add: "Modifying diet to reduce processed food intake and increase consumption of fruit, vegetables, fish and olive oil improved depression symptoms in young adults. These findings add to a growing literature showing a modest change to diet is a useful adjunct therapy to reduce symptoms of depression."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Recommended Reading

Healthy Diet Can Reduce Depression Symptoms

Eating a healthy diet can boost your mood and help reduce depression symptoms. So, stick to a healthy diet and keep depression at bay.

Junk Food Diet can Predict Future Depression Symptoms in Teens

Teens are at a higher risk for both poor diet and depression. The prevalence of depression in adolescents can be prevented by reducing the consumption of sodium-rich foods and increasing the consumption of potassium-rich foods (e.g., fruits, ...

Risk of Bipolar Disorder, Depression Increases by Eating Junk Foods

Feeling depressed? It's time to cut out the unhealthy junk food from your diet as it increases the risk of psychological disorders including bipolar disorder and depression, finds a study.

Eating More Fruits and Vegetables Helps to Reduce Risk of Depression

A moderate adherence to a healthy dietary patterns was associated with an important reduction in the risk of developing depression.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDiet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietDepressionSouth Beach DietNegative Calorie DietBulimia NervosaWhy Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

What's New on Medindia

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension [PAH] - Symptoms & Signs - Causes - Diagnosis - Treatment

World Obesity Day - Time to Take Action

Effects of Indian Gooseberry on Health and Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive