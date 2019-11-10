medindia

Smart Ways to Treat Your Baby's Eczema

by Adeline Dorcas on  October 11, 2019 at 3:07 PM Child Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Millions of babies living across the globe suffer from eczema, a common skin disease. Most children with eczema have extremely sensitive skin. Therefore, your child's skin may need additional care and nourishment to the condition from worsening.
Smart Ways to Treat Your Baby's Eczema
Smart Ways to Treat Your Baby's Eczema

Atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema) is a common skin condition in babies. It affects up to 25% of children, and an estimated 60% of people with eczema develop it during their first year of life. While there is no cure, dermatologists from the American Academy of Dermatology say most cases can be controlled with a customized skin care plan, which may include moisturizers, prescription medications and strategies to eliminate triggers.

Show Full Article


"Children with eczema have extremely sensitive skin, so a proper skin care routine can go a long way in easing your baby's discomfort and reducing flare-ups," says board-certified dermatologist Anna Yasmine Kirkorian, MD, FAAD. "It's also important to begin treating your child's eczema as soon as you notice it, which can prevent the condition from worsening, making it more difficult to treat."

To help manage your baby's symptoms and decrease flare-ups, Dr. Kirkorian recommends the following tips:

  • Master your bathing technique. Bathing helps to eliminate dirt and other potential irritants from your baby's skin. When bathing your baby, use lukewarm water, and only wash your baby's dirty or smelly parts using a mild, fragrance-free cleanser. Avoid scrubbing your baby's skin, and limit your baby's bath to five to 10 minutes. Immediately after the bath, apply a fragrance-free moisturizer, keeping in mind that thick creams and ointments are generally more effective than lotions or oils. Moisturize your baby's skin twice a day or as often as necessary to achieve relief.
  • Consider topical corticosteroids. Commonly used to treat eczema, these medications help reduce inflammation and symptoms, such as itching. Topical corticosteroids come in many forms, including ointments, creams, sprays and lotions. Work with your dermatologist to identify the best corticosteroid for your baby, and apply it immediately after your baby's bath before applying moisturizer. Since babies are more sensitive to corticosteroids than adults, follow your dermatologist's directions for the amount, duration and frequency of the treatment to avoid side effects.
  • Identify and eliminate triggers. Everyday culprits can cause your baby's eczema to suddenly appear or worsen. Common triggers include bodily triggers, such as sweat, saliva and scratching; environmental triggers, such as tobacco smoke, dry air, pet dander, or pollen; or product triggers, such as clothing, laundry detergent, fabric softeners, shampoos or soaps (particularly ones containing fragrance) or baby powder or wipes. If you can identify your baby's triggers, try to find ways to eliminate or avoid them. For example, if you notice that your baby's saliva is triggering eczema on the face, apply plain petroleum jelly around your baby's mouth before feedings and naps.
  • Consider bleach bath therapy. Bleach bath therapy is rarely used for babies; however, if your baby's eczema is difficult to control, it may be recommended by your dermatologist. Dilute bleach baths can help ease your baby's symptoms by reducing bacteria and inflammation on the skin. To ensure your baby's safety and avoid irritating your baby's already sensitive skin, follow your dermatologist's instructions for bleach bath therapy carefully.

"Children with eczema are more prone to skin infections, as eczema makes it easier for bacteria, viruses and other germs to get inside the body," says Dr. Kirkorian. "If you notice an infection on your baby's skin, such as pus-filled blisters, sores, or yellowish-orange crusts on the skin, or if you have questions about how to care for your baby's eczema, make an appointment to see a board-certified dermatologist."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Recommended Reading

Baby Skin Care in Summer

Baby's sensitive skin needs special summer skin care to avoid damage from sun's harmful rays. Learn about summer skincare tips to protect your baby.

Skin Care Tips to Protect Your Babies Skin

Skin care for babies: Babies have skin that is tender and sensitive, which needs extra care and protection. If proper skin care is not practiced, they may develop skin rashes or allergies. Hence, use natural and chemical free products for the best ...

Simple 6 Ways to Treat Dry, Itchy Skin in Babies

Baby Eczema: Is your baby suffering from dry and itchy skin? Babies have delicate skin, which is very sensitive to humidity and changes in the weather. So, make sure to protect your baby from dry and itchy skin.

Home Remedy Tips to Treat Eczema

Eczema is an inflammation of the skin and itching is the dominant symptom, which can be severe. You can now treat eczema at home with some natural remedies. Here are some simple tips to follow at home that help prevent eczema.

Allergy

An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic reactions are pollen, dust mites, mold spores, pet dander, food, insect stings and medicines.

Atopic Dermatitis

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammatory, non-contagious, chronic skin disorder that involves scaly and itchy rashes. It is also called eczema, dermatitis or atopy.

Contact Dermatitis

Contact Dermatitis is a reaction of the skin in the form of skin rashes on coming into contact with certain irritants or allergens.

Eczema: Miracles with Homeopathy

Eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disease characterized by severe itching, redness, scaling and crusting. Homoeopathy can cure eczema.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Skin Disorder

Skin types can range from oily to dry, extreme dryness accompanied by rashes and itching can often denote the presence of a skin problem or skin disorder.

Types of Food Allergies

If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat

More News on:

AllergySkin DisorderAtopic DermatitisTypes of Food AllergiesEczema: Miracles with HomeopathyContact DermatitisNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension [PAH] - Symptoms & Signs - Causes - Diagnosis - Treatment

World Obesity Day - Time to Take Action

Effects of Indian Gooseberry on Health and Disease
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive