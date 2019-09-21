medindia

Junk Food Diet can Predict Future Depression Symptoms in Teens

by Hannah Joy on  September 21, 2019 at 11:11 AM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sodium and potassium levels in 'Junk Food' diet can be reflections of a person's typical diet and can be predictors of future depression in teens. The first-of-its-kind study is published in Physiological Reports.
Junk Food Diet can Predict Future Depression Symptoms in Teens
Junk Food Diet can Predict Future Depression Symptoms in Teens

The number of adolescents with depression has increased an estimated 30 percent in the past 10 years. Studies have shown a link between a healthy diet and improved mood in adults, but there is little research on the effect of diet on the development of depression in teenagers.

Show Full Article


Researchers followed 84 middle school students—primarily from low-income families—for a year and a half. The study focused on "urban African American youth who are at a higher risk for both poor diet and depression," the research team explained.

At the start and end of the study, the researchers collected the participants' urine and administered a commonly used screening test for depression. They tested the urine for sodium (salt) and potassium levels.

Sodium in the urine has been found to be a reliable marker of how much salt a person regularly eats and "may reflect the consumption of processed, unhealthy foods," the researchers wrote.

Urinary potassium level is also "a marker of overall diet quality, with higher potassium excretion positively correlated with greater intake of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, fish and poultry," they added.

Low urinary potassium levels—similar to high sodium levels—are associated with eating fast food and other processed items.

Higher sodium and lower potassium levels were not related to symptoms of depression at the baseline reading at the start of the trial, but predicted increased depression at follow-up at the end of the study. This may mean that the effects of an unhealthy diet on mood build up over time.

"These results suggest that reducing the consumption of sodium-rich foods and increasing the consumption of potassium-rich foods (e.g., fruits, vegetables and whole grains) may help reduce the prevalence of depression in adolescents," the researchers wrote.



Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Fast Food Addiction in Teenagers

Food addiction is a growing threat among teenagers. Find out how to combat the problem with preventive tips and strategies for overcoming food addiction.

Food Addiction

Food addiction is the compulsive need to eat junk food that has a lot of carbohydrates, sugar, flour and other fatty substances. This can occur even when you are not hungry.

Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today

Summer vacation is coming to an end, are your kids ready to go back to school? But, getting addicted to unhealthy habits during holidays can be more problematic when school begins. So, parents need to help your kids to break these five bad summer ...

Junk Food Diet During Pregnancy Turns the Child into Junk Food Addict

Eating junk food during pregnancy can make children addicts to junk foods, finds new study.

Atkins Diet

Atkins diet is a low carbohydrate diet and aids in weight loss. It was developed by Robert Atkins.

Bulimia Nervosa

The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the world. No one is immune from depression - it occurs in people of all social classes, all countries and all cultural settings.

Diet Pills

Diet pills are flooding the market by millions. The positive side of diet pills to most people is that they achieve their objective of losing weight. Medical reviews are against the use of diet pills.

Low Carbohydrate Diet

A low carbohydrate diet helps achieve weight loss. It is a diet plan that restricts the carbohydrate intake.

Negative Calorie Diet

The History of dieting probably dates back to the year 1807. It was believed that King William suddenly felt the urge to lose weight after he found it difficult to ride his horse due to weight gain.

Processed Foods

Processed or convenience foods require less time and energy for food preparation. Most of the processed foods are healthy with nutritional values.

South Beach Diet

South Beach Diet plan originally developed to prevent heart disease, soon gained popularity as weight loss diet plan. This diet plan was developed by Dr.Arthur Agaston and Marie Almon.

The Cabbage Diet

The plausible reason that can be sited is the inherent low calorie property of cabbage.

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionDiet PillsLow Carbohydrate DietAtkins DietThe Cabbage DietDepressionSouth Beach DietProcessed FoodsNegative Calorie DietBulimia Nervosa

What's New on Medindia

Smoking Moms May Affect Their Daughter's Future Fertility

Ankle Edema

World Alzheimer's Day: Let's Not Forget the Forgetful
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive