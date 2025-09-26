Daily Dose, Big Results: Orforglipron Produces Substantial 72-Week Weight Loss

New study: Oral GLP-1 drug orforglipron achieves major weight loss in obese patients without type 2 diabetes.

Lilly's oral GLP-1, orforglipron, demonstrated meaningful weight loss and cardiometabolic improvements in complete ATTAIN-1 results published in The New England Journal of Medicine

Beyond weight loss, GLP-1 drugs like orforglipron are being studied for their potential to protect the brain and reduce Alzheimer’s disease risk. #weightlossbreakthrough #obesitytreatment #medicalresearch #medindia’