Drugs for Water Borne s

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Water Borne s. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Water Borne Diseases

Albendazole Albendazole is an anthelmintic, prescribed for tapeworm infections, hydatid cyst disease, cysticercosis or neurocysticercosis, capillariasis, cutaneous larva migrans, giardiasis, microsporidiosis including Septata intestinalis infection, intestinal parasites in immigrants, strongyloidiasis, trichinosis, trichostrongyliasis.

Ampicillin Ampicillin is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections.

Arteether Arteether is used for the treatment of severe falciparum malaria active against P. falciparum strains that are resistant to chloroquine mefloquine , halofantrine, quinine, pyrimethamine, cycloguanil and amodiaquine . Alpha/beta arteether is also used for the treatment of uncomplicated falciparum malaria. It is an ethyl ether derivative of artemisinin, which is a natural product of the Chinese medicinal plant Artemisia annua. It is used as a second line drug in severe cases of malaria. There are two formulations of arteether – Alpha / beta artheether (of / arteether ) was registered in India in 1997 for use in both children and adults with severe malaria. Artemotil, previously known as beta arteether was registered in Netherlands in 2000. There is a restriction on this drug for children lesser than 16 years due to a possible effect on the heart.

Chloramphenicol Chloramphenicol is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.

Chloroquine Chloroquine is an antimalarial agent, prescribed for malaria.

Ciprofloxacin Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal infections.

Doxycycline Doxycycline is broad-spectrum antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia and other respiratory tract infections, Lyme's disease, infections of skin, genital, and urinary systems and anthrax.

Erythromycin Erythromycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc.

Furazolidone Furazolidone is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for giardiasis and cholera.

Metronidazole Metronidazole is an antibacterial agent, prescribed for trichomoniasis, amebiasis and other bacterial infections.

Nitazoxanide Nitazoxanide is an antiprotozoal compound, effective in treating diarrhea caused by Cryptosporidium and Giardia.

Ornidazole Ornidazole is an antiamoebic agent, prescribed for amoebic dysentery.

Tetracycline Tetracycline is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections.