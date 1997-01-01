medindia
Drugs for Water Borne s

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Water Borne s. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Water Borne Diseases

Arteether

Arteether is used for the treatment of severe falciparum malaria active against P. falciparum strains that are resistant to chloroquine, mefloquine, halofantrine, quinine, pyrimethamine, cycloguanil and amodiaquine. Alpha/beta arteether is also used for the treatment of uncomplicated falciparum malaria. It is an ethyl ether derivative of artemisinin, which is a natural product of the Chinese medicinal plant Artemisia annua. It is used as a second line drug in severe cases of malaria. There are two formulations of arteether – Alpha / beta artheether (of / arteether ) was registered in India in 1997 for use in both children and adults with severe malaria. Artemotil, previously known as beta arteether was registered in Netherlands in 2000. There is a restriction on this drug for children lesser than 16 years due to a possible effect on the heart.
Water Borne Diseases

Water Borne Diseases

Water borne diseases are communicable diseases caused by diseases causing microorganisms in contaminated water. It is more prevalent during floods and in tsunami affected areas.
About Water Borne Diseases - Water Borne Diseases in Asia after Tsunami Attack  - Orally transmitted Water Borne pathogens and health conditions - Spread - Symptoms - How to avoid spread of Flood Water Borne Diseases? - Water purification and disinfections - Types - Glossary -


