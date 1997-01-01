Drugs for Water Borne s

Arteether is used for the treatment of severe falciparum malaria active against P. falciparum strains that are resistant to chloroquine
, mefloquine
, halofantrine, quinine, pyrimethamine, cycloguanil and amodiaquine
.
Alpha/beta arteether is also used for the treatment of uncomplicated falciparum malaria.
It is an ethyl ether derivative of artemisinin, which is a natural product of the Chinese medicinal plant Artemisia annua. It is used as a second line drug in severe cases of malaria.
There are two formulations of arteether –
Alpha / beta artheether (of / arteether ) was registered in India in 1997 for use in both children and adults with severe malaria.
Artemotil, previously known as beta arteether was registered in Netherlands in 2000. There is a restriction on this drug for children lesser than 16 years due to a possible effect on the heart.