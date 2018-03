List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Sick Building Syndrome. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Sick Building Syndrome

Alprazolam Alprazolam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. Trade Names : More...

Buspirone Buspirone is a psychoactive agent, prescribed for anxiety disorders. Trade Names : More...

Clonazepam Clonazepam is an anticonvulsant, muscle relaxant, prescribed for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, panic disorder and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Clonidine Clonidine is an alpha agonist, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names :

Diazepam Diazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. It is also used for muscle spasms and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Duloxetine Duloxetine belongs to a class of drugs known as serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors. It is prescribed for depression, generalized anxiety disorder and for managing chronic musculoskeletal pain caused by fibromyalgia and other conditions. It is used to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy (damage to the nerves due to diabetes). Duloxetine acts by increasing the levels of both serotonin and norepinephrine neurotransmitters in the brain, which maintains the mental balance and stops the transmission of pain signals in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Escitalopram Escitalopram is an antidepressant of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) class, prescribed for major depressive disorder, generalized anxiety disorder, social anxiety disorder, or panic disorder(significant behavioral change). It increases the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain that helps maintain mental balance. Trade Names : More...

Fluoxetine Fluoxetine is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression and anxiety. It is also used for obesity and eating disorders. Trade Names : More...

Hydroxyzine Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine with anticholinergic effect, prescribed for anxiety and tension. It is also used for pruritus and urticaria. Trade Names : More...

Lorazepam Lorazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Oxazepam Oxazepam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for anxiety and insomnia. Trade Names :

Paroxetine Paroxetine is an SSRI antidepressant, prescribed for major depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety and generalized anxiety disorder. Trade Names : More...