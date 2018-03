List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Ambrisentan Ambrisentan is an endothelin receptor antagonist, prescribed for pulmonary atrial hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs). The medication blocks the effects of endothelin-1 thereby decreases blood pressure in lungs. The medication also inhibits the thickening of the blood vessel.

Bosentan Bosentan is an endothelin receptor antagonist, prescribed for pulmonary atrial hypertension (high blood pressure in the lungs). The medication blocks the effects of endothelin-1 thereby decreases blood pressure in lungs. The medication also inhibits blood vessel thickening.

Epoprostenol Epoprostenol is a prostaglandin, prescribed for pulmonary arterial hypertension. The medication relaxes blood vessels.

Iloprost Iloprost is a synthetic analogue of prostacyclin, prescribed for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Sildenafil Sildenafil is a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor, prescribed for erectile dysfunction (impotence). Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve or maintain an erection long enough to perform sexual intercourse. It relaxes the blood vessels in the penis, allowing more blood to enter to achieve an erection. It can also be used in pulmonary arterial hypertension.