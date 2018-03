List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Labor and Delivery / Pregnancy Labor

Butorphanol Butorphanol is an opioid analgesic, prescribed to alleviate pain post operatively, migraine, balanced general anesthesia, and used to relieve pain during labor. It blocks the pain sensations. Trade Names :

Desaminooxytocin Desaminooxytocin is used for the treatment of postpartum hemorrhage (excessive bleeding following delivery of the baby), to induce and augment labor and promote lactation

Dinoprostone Dinoprostone is a prostaglandin, prescribed for termination of pregnancy, evacuation of the uterine contents in the missed abortion, labor induction (rarely used), and dilatation of the cervix prior to labor. Trade Names :

Misoprostol Misoprostol is a synthetic prostaglandin; prescribed for ulcer, labor induction, induced abortion, miscarriage, postpartum hemorrhage (blood loss during birth) and other gynecological uses. Trade Names : More...

Oxymorphone Oxymorphone is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for the cure of moderate to severe pain in patients. This is also used as a preoperative medication.

Oxytocin Oxytocin is a uterine stimulant, prescribed for the initiation of uterine contractions and induction of labor in women as well as stimulation of contractions in cases where the uterus does not contract enough during labor. It is also used to help abort the fetus in cases of incomplete abortion or miscarriage, and control bleeding after childbirth. It may be used for breast engorgement. Trade Names : More...

Pethidine Pethidine is an opioid analgesic, prescribed for moderate to severe pain, for example labor pain, before and during a surgical operation. Trade Names :

Ritodrine Ritodrine is a tocolytic agent, prescribed for uncomplicated premature labour. Trade Names : More...

Ropivacaine Ropivacaine is a local anesthetic agent, prescribed for acute pain management and for blocking the generation and conduction of nerve impulses that send signal to the brain. Trade Names :