List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Aclidinium Bromide Oral Inhalation Aclidinium Bromide Oral Inhalation is an anticholinergic indicated for the long-term maintenance treatment of bronchospasm associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) including chronic bronchitis and emphysema. It relaxes airway muscles that result in easy breathing.

Albuterol and Ipratropium Albuterol and Ipratropium contains beta-adrenergic (sympathomimetic) and anticholinergic bronchodilator, prescribed to prevent wheezing, difficulty breathing, chest tightness, and coughing in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) such as chronic bronchitis (swelling of the air passages that lead to the lungs) and emphysema (damage to the air sacs in the lungs). It relaxes airway muscles that result in easy breathing.

Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation is a long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator, prescribed for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Doxofylline is an antitussive, prescribed for asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Erdosteine is a mucolytic agent, prescribed for chronic obstructive bronchitis.

Gemifloxacin is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic. It is used for the treatment of infections like pneumonia and bronchitis. Gemifloxacin kills the bacteria which can cause the infection.

Indacaterol Indacaterol is a long-acting beta-agonist bronchodilator, prescribed for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) symptoms.

Ozagrel Ozagrel is used as an antiplatelet drug for conditions like cerebral ischemia (reduced blood supply to a part of the brain) and to treat bronchial asthma. It is a thromboxane A2 inhibitor; thus it blocks platelet aggregation and reduces hypersensitivity of the bronchial muscles. The drug is currently not available in the United States.

Pirfenidone is prescribed for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis which is a severe irreversible disease marked by a progressive decline in lung function. The scarring of lungs is caused by some unknown origin. The exact mechanism of action of pirfenidone is not known. Pirfenidone is thought to reduce the lung fibrosis (scarring and thickening of lungs) by decreasing the release or activity of naturally occurring substances in the body such as certain growth factors.

Roflumilast Roflumilast is a phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor, prescribed for lung inflammation in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Salbutamol is a bronchodilator, prescribed for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).