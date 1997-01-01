medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. Medical Condition

Drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Email bookmark
Font : A-A+

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine Mixed Salts

Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine Mixed Salts belongs to central nervous system stimulants class, prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with counseling and special education. It is also used to treat narcolepsy.

Dexmethylphenidate Hcl

Dexmethylphenidate Hcl is the dextrorotatory enantiomer of methylphenidate, prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Dextroamphetamine

Dextroamphetamine is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity in children and sleep disorder (narcolepsy).

Dimethylglycine

 Dimethylglycine is an amino acid which is used in combination with other active ingredients for the treatment of conditions like attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, epilepsy, allergies, respiratory disorders, inflammation and cancer.  Its efficacy in these cases, however, has not been established.
Trade Names :
Ketokid

Docosahexaenoic acid

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid that helps the outcomes of people who have existing heart disease; it also helps lower triglycerides, blood pressure, blood clot risk, and arterial plaque formation and may also lower the risk of developing heart disease. American heart association recommends fish oil supplements in addition to fish in the diet for people who already have heart disease. DHA aids in the growth and development of the central nervous system and the visual functioning in infants. Hence, DHA is used as a supplement for infants as baby formula during the first year for better mental development. Breastfeeding infants can get the fatty acid though breastmilk. DHA helps with menstrual cramps when taken regularly, and also reduces symptoms and inflammation linked with rheumatoid arthritis. It could possible benefit Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and depression. DHA is found in cold water fatty fish, like salmon, mackerel, herring, tuna, and sardines. Vegetarians can obtain DHA from seaweed. As a dietary supplement, it is found in fish oil supplements, along with eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA).
Trade Names :
Cobalvit-DHA Forte (1.5mg/200mg/5mg/1.5mg) | Folsafe Plus (5mg/200mg/1500mcg/1.5mg) | Methylife-DHA (100mg/5mg/750mcg)

Methamphetamine

Methamphetamine is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorders with hyperactivity in children. It is also used to treat obesity along with other medications.

Methylphenidate

Methylphenidate is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorder (ADD) and daytime sleep (narcolepsy).

Pemoline

Pemoline is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and narcolepsy.
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is a neurobiological disorder that affects normal behavior and impairs the ability to concentrate.
About - Causes of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - Symptoms of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - Diagnosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - Treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - Prognosis of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder - Support Groups - Frequently Asked Questions - Glossary - References -


Related Links

Show More Related Topics

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.