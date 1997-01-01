Drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) is an omega-3 fatty acid that helps the outcomes of people who have existing heart disease; it also helps lower triglycerides
, blood pressure, blood clot risk, and arterial plaque formation and may also lower the risk of developing heart disease
.
American heart association recommends fish oil supplements in addition to fish in the diet for people who already have heart disease.
DHA aids in the growth and development of the central nervous system and the visual functioning in infants. Hence, DHA is used as a supplement for infants as baby formula
during the first year for better mental development. Breastfeeding infants can get the fatty acid though breastmilk.
DHA helps with menstrual cramps when taken regularly, and also reduces symptoms and inflammation linked with rheumatoid arthritis
.
It could possible benefit Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
(ADHD) and depression
.
DHA is found in cold water fatty fish, like salmon
, mackerel, herring, tuna
, and sardines.
Vegetarians can obtain DHA from seaweed
.
As a dietary supplement, it is found in fish oil supplements, along with eicosapentaenoic acid
(EPA).