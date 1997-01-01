Drugs for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine Mixed Salts Amphetamine, Dextroamphetamine Mixed Salts belongs to central nervous system stimulants class, prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) with counseling and special education. It is also used to treat narcolepsy.

Atomoxetine Atomoxetine is a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (SNRI), prescribed for Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Trade Names : More...

Dexmethylphenidate Hcl Dexmethylphenidate Hcl is the dextrorotatory enantiomer of methylphenidate, prescribed for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Dextroamphetamine Dextroamphetamine is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorder with hyperactivity in children and sleep disorder (narcolepsy).

Dimethylglycine  Dimethylglycine is an amino acid which is used in combination with other active ingredients for the treatment of conditions like attention deficit-hyperactivity disorder, epilepsy, allergies, respiratory disorders inflammation and cancer .  Its efficacy in these cases, however, has not been established. Trade Names :

Methamphetamine Methamphetamine is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorders with hyperactivity in children. It is also used to treat obesity along with other medications.

Methylphenidate Methylphenidate is a central nervous system stimulant, prescribed for attention deficit disorder (ADD) and daytime sleep (narcolepsy).