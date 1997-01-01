Drugs for Alcoholism

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Alcoholism. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Alcoholism

Acamprosate Acamprosate is an anti-alcoholic agent. It is used to prevent the need for alcohol in people who have stopped drinking alcohol. It reduces the desire to consume alcohol. Trade Names :

Chlordiazepoxide Chlordiazepoxide is a sedative/hypnotic, prescribed for anxiety disorders and withdrawal symptoms due to alcoholism. Trade Names : More...

Clomethiazole Clomethiazole is a hypnotic and sedative, prescribed for treating and preventing symptoms of acute alcohol withdrawal, sleeplessness, restlessness, and agitation (excitement).

Disulfiram Disulfiram is an alcohol antagonist, prescribed for chronic alcoholism. Trade Names :

Metadoxine Metadoxine is a hepatoprotective agent, prescribed for the treatment of fatty liver due to alcoholism. Trade Names :

Naltrexone Naltrexone is an opioid antagonist, prescribed for management of alcoholism and addiction to opioid drugs. Naltrexone is prescribed either alone or with other medications. It blocks the receptors in the brain in order to terminate the action of opioids. Trade Names :

Ondansetron Ondansetron is a 5-HT3 receptor antagonist, prescribed for nausea and vomiting caused by cancer chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery. It blocks serotonin receptors in the vomiting center and on nerves supplying the digestive system. Trade Names : More...