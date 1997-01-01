Immunizing Agents

ICD Code -Y58

DPT- Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis Vaccine This medication is an active immunization, prescribed for diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus.

DTP Adsorbed

ICD Code -Y58.0

BCG live - Bacillus Calmette- Guerin

ICD Code -Y58.1

Typhoid Vaccine Live This medication is an active immunization against typhoid fever caused by the bacterium Salmonella typhi.

Typhoid Vi Polysaccharide Vaccine This medication is a vaccine, prescribed for typhoid fever.

ICD Code -Y58.2

Cholera Vaccine This medication is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for cholera.

ICD Code -Y58.4

Tetanus Toxoid This medication is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for tetanus (also known as lockjaw), which may cause a serious illness.

ICD Code -Y58.8

Haemophilus B Conjugate and Hepatitis B Vaccine This medication is a immunization vaccine, prescribed for haemophilus influenzae type B and hepatitis B virus.

ICD Code -Y58.9

Haemophilus B Conjugate Vaccine This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed as an active immunization of infants and children for Haemophilus influenza type B bacteria and/or diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis infections.

Hemophilus B This medication is a conjugate vaccine, prescribed for invasive disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae.

Meningococcal C,Y and Haemophilus B Tetanus Toxoid This medication is a combination vaccine, prescribed for preventing of invasive disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups C and Y and Haemophilus influenzae type B.

Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine This medication is a vaccine, prescribed for bacterial infections (Neisseria meningitidis).

Pneumococcal Vaccine Polyvalent This medication is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for vaccination against pneumococcal disease.

ICD Code -Y59.0

Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed This medication is an active immunization agent for the prevention of disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, in persons between 18 and 65 years of age whose occupation or other activities place them at high risk of exposure.

Hepatitis A Vaccine This medication is a vaccine given to individuals over 2 years of age to prevent hepatitis A infection.

Hepatitis B (Recombinant) Vaccine This medication is an immunizing agent, used to prevent hepatitis B infection.

Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent This medication is a vaccine, prescribed for cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal cancer, genital warts caused by HPV.

Influenza virus vaccine This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed for children aged 6 months and older against influenza caused by influenza virus.

Japanese Encephalitis Virus Vaccine This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed for disease caused by Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in adults.

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine

Polio vaccines This medication is an active immunization against poliomyelitis.

Rabies Vaccine This medication is an immunizing agent, used to prevent rabies.

Respiratory Syncitial Virus Immune Globulin This medication is an immune globulin, prescribed for lung disease in infants caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

Rotavirus vaccine This medication is a vaccine, prescribed for the prevention of rotavirus gastroenteritis caused by G1 and non-G1 types in infants and children.

ICD Code -Y59.3

Immune globulin intravenous This medication is a blood product administered intravenously, prescribed for primary immunodeficiency.

Immune Globulin Subcutaneous This medication is an immune globulin, prescribed for primary immune deficiency (PID).

Rho(D) Immune Globulin This medication is an immunoglobulin (Ig), prescribed for certain blood problems that may occur during pregnancy and other obstetrical conditions in Rh-negative women, or blood transfusion.

Rho(D) Immuneglobulin

Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous This medication is the only known antidote to the complications of vaccination, prescribed for accidental implantation, eczema vaccinatum, generalized vaccinia, and progressive vaccinia.

ICD Code -Y59.9

Pediarix Vaccine This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B and polio infections in infants and children.