Immunizing Agents


ICD Code -Y58


DTP Adsorbed


ICD Code -Y58.0


BCG live - Bacillus Calmette- Guerin


ICD Code -Y58.1


Typhoid Vaccine Live

This medication is an active immunization against typhoid fever caused by the bacterium Salmonella typhi.

ICD Code -Y58.2


Cholera Vaccine

This medication is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for cholera.

ICD Code -Y58.4


Tetanus Toxoid

This medication is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for tetanus (also known as lockjaw), which may cause a serious illness.

ICD Code -Y58.8



ICD Code -Y58.9


Haemophilus B Conjugate Vaccine

This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed as an active immunization of infants and children for Haemophilus influenza type B bacteria and/or diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis infections.

Hemophilus B

This medication is a conjugate vaccine, prescribed for invasive disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae.

ICD Code -Y59.0


Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed

This medication is an active immunization agent for the prevention of disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, in persons between 18 and 65 years of age whose occupation or other activities place them at high risk of exposure.

Hepatitis A Vaccine

This medication is a vaccine given to individuals over 2 years of age to prevent hepatitis A infection.

Influenza virus vaccine

This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed for children aged 6 months and older against influenza caused by influenza virus.

Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine

Polio vaccines

This medication is an active immunization against poliomyelitis.

Rabies Vaccine

This medication is an immunizing agent, used to prevent rabies.

Rotavirus vaccine

This medication is a vaccine, prescribed for the prevention of rotavirus gastroenteritis caused by G1 and non-G1 types in infants and children.

ICD Code -Y59.3


Rho(D) Immune Globulin

This medication is an immunoglobulin (Ig), prescribed for certain blood problems that may occur during pregnancy and other obstetrical conditions in Rh-negative women, or blood transfusion.

Rho(D) Immuneglobulin

Vaccinia Immune Globulin Intravenous

This medication is the only known antidote to the complications of vaccination, prescribed for accidental implantation, eczema vaccinatum, generalized vaccinia, and progressive vaccinia.

ICD Code -Y59.9


Pediarix Vaccine

This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B and polio infections in infants and children.

Yellow Fever Vaccine

This medication is a immunization vaccine against yellow fever that stimulates the body to create antibodies.
