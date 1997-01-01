Immunizing Agents
This medication is an active immunization, prescribed for diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough) and tetanus.
This medication is an active immunization against typhoid fever caused by the bacterium Salmonella typhi.
This medication is a vaccine, prescribed for typhoid fever.
This medication is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for cholera.
This medication is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for tetanus (also known as lockjaw), which may cause a serious illness.
This medication is a immunization vaccine, prescribed for haemophilus influenzae type B and hepatitis B virus.
This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed as an active immunization of infants and children for Haemophilus influenza type B bacteria and/or diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis infections.
This medication is a conjugate vaccine, prescribed for invasive disease caused by Haemophilus influenzae.
This medication is a combination vaccine, prescribed for preventing of invasive disease caused by Neisseria meningitidis serogroups C and Y and Haemophilus influenzae type B.
This medication is a vaccine, prescribed for bacterial infections (Neisseria meningitidis).
This medication is an immunization vaccine, prescribed for vaccination against pneumococcal disease.
This medication is an active immunization agent for the prevention of disease caused by Bacillus anthracis, in persons between 18 and 65 years of age whose occupation or other activities place them at high risk of exposure.
This medication is a vaccine given to individuals over 2 years of age to prevent hepatitis A infection.
This medication is an immunizing agent, used to prevent hepatitis B infection.
This medication is a vaccine, prescribed for cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal cancer, genital warts caused by HPV.
This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed for children aged 6 months and older against influenza caused by influenza virus.
This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed for disease caused by Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) in adults.
This medication is an active immunization against poliomyelitis.
This medication is an immunizing agent, used to prevent rabies.
This medication is an immune globulin, prescribed for lung disease in infants caused by respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
This medication is a vaccine, prescribed for the prevention of rotavirus gastroenteritis caused by G1 and non-G1 types in infants and children.
This medication is a blood product administered intravenously, prescribed for primary immunodeficiency.
This medication is an immune globulin, prescribed for primary immune deficiency (PID).
This medication is an immunoglobulin (Ig), prescribed for certain blood problems that may occur during pregnancy and other obstetrical conditions in Rh-negative women, or blood transfusion.
This medication is the only known antidote to the complications of vaccination, prescribed for accidental implantation, eczema vaccinatum, generalized vaccinia, and progressive vaccinia.
This medication is an immunization agent, prescribed for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, hepatitis B and polio infections in infants and children.
This medication is a immunization vaccine against yellow fever that stimulates the body to create antibodies.