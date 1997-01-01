Antiparkinson Agents

ICD Code -Y46.7

Amantadine This medication is a synthetic (man-made) anti-viral and antiparkinson agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and also for treating certain types of flu.

Apomorphine This medication is a non-selective dopamine agonist, prescribed for acute, intermittent treatment of hypomobility and loss of control of body movements such as muscle stiffness, slow movements, or trouble moving associated with advanced Parkinson's disease.

Benztropine This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for Parkinson disease, tremor and stiffness of muscles.

Biperiden This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for Parkinson disease and involuntary muscle movement due to neuroleptic drug therapy.

Bromocriptine This medication is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinson’s disease either alone or with other medications.

Carbidopa-Levodopa This combination medication contains antidyskinetic drugs, prescribed for Parkinson’s disease.

Entacapone This medication is catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitor, used as an adjunct to levodopa/carbidopa to treat patients with idiopathic Parkinson‘s disease.

Levodopa This medication is an antiparkinson agent, relieves some symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement.

Piribedil This medication is an antiparkinsonian agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease, dizziness, and circulatory disorders.

Pramipexole This medication is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and Restless Leg Syndrome.

Procyclidine This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for parkinsonism, Parkinson's disease, and drug-induced extrapyramidal syndrome.

Rasagiline This medication is an irreversible inhibitor of monoamine oxidase, prescribed for Parkinson’s disease either alone or with other medications.

Ropinirole This medication is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and restless leg syndrome (RLS).

Selegiline This medication is a selective and irreversible monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), prescribed for Parkinson’s disease either alone or with levodopa as an adjuvant.

Tolcapone This medication is a catechol-O-methyl transferase (COMT) inhibitor, prescribed for Parkinson's disease along with levodopa/carbidopa.