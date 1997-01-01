medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. ICD Codes for Drugs

Antiparkinson Agents


ICD Code -Y46.7


Amantadine

This medication is a synthetic (man-made) anti-viral and antiparkinson agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and also for treating certain types of flu.

Apomorphine

This medication is a non-selective dopamine agonist, prescribed for acute, intermittent treatment of hypomobility and loss of control of body movements such as muscle stiffness, slow movements, or trouble moving associated with advanced Parkinson's disease.

Benztropine

This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for Parkinson disease, tremor and stiffness of muscles.

Biperiden

This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for Parkinson disease and involuntary muscle movement due to neuroleptic drug therapy.

Bromocriptine

This medication is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinson’s disease either alone or with other medications.

Carbidopa/Levodopa

Carbidopa/Levodopa, Sustained Release

Carbidopa-Levodopa

This combination medication contains antidyskinetic drugs, prescribed for Parkinson’s disease.

Entacapone

This medication is catechol-o-methyltransferase (COMT) inhibitor, used as an adjunct to levodopa/carbidopa to treat patients with idiopathic Parkinson‘s disease.

Levodopa

This medication is an antiparkinson agent, relieves some symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, including tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement.

Pergolide

Piribedil

This medication is an antiparkinsonian agent, prescribed for Parkinson's disease, dizziness, and circulatory disorders.

Pramipexole

This medication is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and Restless Leg Syndrome.

Procyclidine

This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for parkinsonism, Parkinson's disease, and drug-induced extrapyramidal syndrome.

Rasagiline

This medication is an irreversible inhibitor of monoamine oxidase, prescribed for Parkinson’s disease either alone or with other medications.

Ropinirole

This medication is a dopamine agonist, prescribed for Parkinson's disease and restless leg syndrome (RLS).

Selegiline

This medication is a selective and irreversible monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI), prescribed for Parkinson’s disease either alone or with levodopa as an adjuvant.

Tolcapone

This medication is a catechol-O-methyl transferase (COMT) inhibitor, prescribed for Parkinson's disease along with levodopa/carbidopa.

Trihexyphenidyl

This medication is an anticholinergic agent, prescribed for Parkinson’s disease.
Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.