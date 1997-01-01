Anti- Infectives
ICD Code -Y40.2
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.
ICD Code -Y41.0
Ampicillin/Sulbactam
ICD Code -Y41.8
Bacitracin
Bacitracin/Neomycin/Polymyxin-B
Bacitracin/Polymyxin-B
This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.
This medication is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections.
This combination medication contains antibacterial and antidiarrheal agents, prescribed for susceptible infections.
This combination medication contains antibiotic and retinoid, prescribed for acne.
This medication is a combination of trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole, prescribed for certain types bacterial infections.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for moderate to severe infections like abdomen, skin, diabetic foot, community acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, prophylaxis of surgical-site infection following elective colorectal surgery.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for severe bacterial infections.
Gramicidin/Neomycin/Polymyxin-B
This medication is a broad spectrum beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for severe body infections.
This medication is a sulfonamide, prescribed for skin infections either alone or with other medications.
This medication is a urinary antiseptic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.
Methenamine Mandelate
This medication is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections such as pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus, skin and skin structure infections, and others.
This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.
This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.
Nitrofurantoin - BID
This medication is a synthetic chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for urinary tract infections and eye infections.
This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, skin and skin structure infections, and others.
Polymyxin-B/Trimethoprim
This medication is a streptogramin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection (e.
Sulfacetamide
This medication is a sulfonamide antibacterial, prescribed for treating and preventing certain bacterial infections.
This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for infections caused by certain bacteria.
This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for the management of cystic fibrosis.
Tobramycin Sulfate
Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole
ICD Code -Y41.9
Acetic Acid