Anti- Infectives


ICD Code -Y40.2


Chloramphenicol

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.

ICD Code -Y41.0


Ampicillin/Sulbactam


ICD Code -Y41.8


Bacitracin

Bacitracin/Neomycin/Polymyxin-B

Bacitracin/Polymyxin-B

Carbenicillin

This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Ciprofloxacin

This medication is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections.

Ciprofloxacin and Tinidazole

This combination medication contains antibacterial and antidiarrheal agents, prescribed for susceptible infections.

Co-trimoxazole

This medication is a combination of trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole, prescribed for certain types bacterial infections.

Ertapenem

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for moderate to severe infections like abdomen, skin, diabetic foot, community acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, prophylaxis of surgical-site infection following elective colorectal surgery.

Erythromycin

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc.

Gentamicin

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for severe bacterial infections.

Gramicidin/Neomycin/Polymyxin-B

Imipenem and Cilastatin

This medication is a broad spectrum beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for severe body infections.

Mafenide

This medication is a sulfonamide, prescribed for skin infections either alone or with other medications.

Methenamine Hippurate

This medication is a urinary antiseptic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.

Methenamine Mandelate

Moxifloxacin

This medication is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections such as pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus, skin and skin structure infections, and others.

Nafcillin Sodium

This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Nitrofurantoin

This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.

Nitrofurantoin - BID

Norfloxacin

This medication is a synthetic chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for urinary tract infections and eye infections.

Ofloxacin

This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, skin and skin structure infections, and others.

Polymyxin-B/Trimethoprim

Sulfacetamide

Sulfisoxazole

This medication is a sulfonamide antibacterial, prescribed for treating and preventing certain bacterial infections.

Ticarcillin

This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for infections caused by certain bacteria.

Tobramycin

This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for the management of cystic fibrosis.

Tobramycin Sulfate

Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole


ICD Code -Y41.9


Acetic Acid

