Anti- Infectives

ICD Code -Y40.2

Chloramphenicol This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infection.

ICD Code -Y41.0

Ampicillin/Sulbactam

ICD Code -Y41.8

Bacitracin

Bacitracin/Neomycin/Polymyxin-B

Bacitracin/Polymyxin-B

Carbenicillin This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Ciprofloxacin This medication is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections.

Ciprofloxacin and Tinidazole This combination medication contains antibacterial and antidiarrheal agents, prescribed for susceptible infections.

Clindamycin and Tretinoin This combination medication contains antibiotic and retinoid, prescribed for acne.

Co-trimoxazole This medication is a combination of trimethoprim and sulfamethoxazole, prescribed for certain types bacterial infections.

Ertapenem This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for moderate to severe infections like abdomen, skin, diabetic foot, community acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, prophylaxis of surgical-site infection following elective colorectal surgery.

Erythromycin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as bronchitis, diphtheria, legionnaires' disease, pertussis etc.

Gentamicin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for severe bacterial infections.

Gramicidin/Neomycin/Polymyxin-B

Imipenem and Cilastatin This medication is a broad spectrum beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for severe body infections.

Mafenide This medication is a sulfonamide, prescribed for skin infections either alone or with other medications.

Methenamine Hippurate This medication is a urinary antiseptic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.

Methenamine Mandelate

Moxifloxacin This medication is a quinolone antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections such as pneumonia, bronchitis, sinus, skin and skin structure infections, and others.

Nafcillin Sodium This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Nitrofurantoin This medication is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections.

Nitrofurantoin - BID

Norfloxacin This medication is a synthetic chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for urinary tract infections and eye infections.

Ofloxacin This medication is a fluoroquinolone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as chronic bronchitis, pneumonia, skin and skin structure infections, and others.

Polymyxin-B/Trimethoprim

Quinupristin and Dalfopristin This medication is a streptogramin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infection (e.

Sulfacetamide

Sulfisoxazole This medication is a sulfonamide antibacterial, prescribed for treating and preventing certain bacterial infections.

Ticarcillin This medication is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for infections caused by certain bacteria.

Tobramycin This medication is an aminoglycoside antibiotic, prescribed for the management of cystic fibrosis.

Tobramycin Sulfate

Trimethoprim/Sulfamethoxazole

ICD Code -Y41.9