medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Obesity News

Processes in the Gut That Drive Fat Build-up Around the Waist Discovered

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 29, 2018 at 1:58 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Breakthrough research conducted by King's College London scientists could lead to personalized obesity treatments within a decade. The research is published in Nature Genetics.
Processes in the Gut That Drive Fat Build-up Around the Waist Discovered
Processes in the Gut That Drive Fat Build-up Around the Waist Discovered

In the largest study of its kind, scientists analysed the faecal metabolome (the community of chemicals produced by gut microbes in the faeces) of 500 pairs of twins to build up a picture of how the gut governs these processes and distributes fat. The King's team also assessed how much of that activity is genetic and how much is determined by environmental factors. The analysis of stool samples identified biomarkers for the build-up of internal fat around the waist. It's well known that this visceral fat is strongly associated with the development of conditions including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity.

By understanding how microbial chemicals lead to the development of fat around the waist in some, but not all the twins, the King's team hopes to also advance the understanding of the very similar mechanisms that drive the development of obesity. An analysis of faecal metabolites (chemical molecules in stool produced by microbes) found that less than a fifth (17.9 per cent) of gut processes could be attributed to hereditary factors, but 67.7 per cent of gut activity was found to be influenced by environmental factors, mainly a person's regular diet.

This means that important changes can be made to the way an individual's gut processes and distributes fat by altering both their diet and microbial interactions in their gut. On the back of the study researchers have built a gut metabolome bank that can help other scientists engineer bespoke and ideal gut environments that efficiently process and distribute fat. The study has also generated the first comprehensive database of which microbes are associated with which chemical metabolites in the gut. This can help other scientists to understand how bacteria in the gut affect human health.

Lead investigator Dr Cristina Menni from King's College London said: 'This study has really accelerated our understanding of the interplay between what we eat, the way it is processed in the gut and the development of fat in the body, but also immunity and inflammation. By analysing the faecal metabolome, we have been able to get a snapshot of both the health of the body and the complex processes taking place in the gut.'

Head of the King's College London's Twin Research Group Professor Tim Spector said: 'This exciting work in our twins shows the importance to our health and weight of the thousands of chemicals that gut microbes produce in response to food. Knowing that they are largely controlled by what we eat rather than our genes is great news, and opens up many ways to use food as medicine. In the future these chemicals could even be used in smart toilets or as smart toilet paper.'

Dr Jonas Zierer, first author of the study added: 'This new knowledge means we can alter the gut environment and confront the challenge of obesity from a new angle that is related to modifiable factors such as diet and the microbes in the gut. This is exciting, because unlike our genes and our innate risk to develop fat around the belly, the gut microbes can be modified with probiotics, with drugs or with high fibre diets.'

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Obesity

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Quiz on Obesity

Quiz on Obesity

"We are indeed much more than what we eat, but what we eat can nevertheless help us to be much more than what we are". - Adelle Davis There are thousands out there battling 'the bulge'. With childhood obesity on the rise ...

Body Mass Index

Body Mass Index

The BMI calculator helps you assess your weight indicating if it is normal or if you are underweight or overweight, based on your height.

How to Lose Weight?

How to Lose Weight?

Slide show which explains obesity causes and tips on how to lose weight. Exercising before breakfast is most effective for weight loss.

Cholesterol

Cholesterol

Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical

The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

A well balanced nutritious diet can help you keep physically fit and mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all round the year.

Liposuction

Liposuction

Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics - Support System for the Gut

Probiotics are live microorganisms that resemble the “good bacteria” in our gut. Science is yet to fully explore the healing potential of probiotics; meanwhile some studies have ruled in their favor.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

More News on:

Cholesterol Waist to Hip Ratio Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical Liposuction Quiz on Weight Loss Probiotics - Support System for the Gut Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Nutrition IQ Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 Lofexidine

Lofexidine

Lofexidine tablets for oral use were approved by FDA in May 2018, for reducing the intensity of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Tularemia is an uncommon, highly contagious bacterial infection acquired in humans by insect bites ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...