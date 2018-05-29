medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Bacteriophages Help Rescue Bacteria

by Colleen Fleiss on  May 29, 2018 at 1:51 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study revealed how bacteriophages, instead of killing bacteria, transmit genes that help the bacterium Escherichia coli (E. coli) survive. The study was published in Nature Ecology & Evolution.
Bacteriophages Help Rescue Bacteria
Bacteriophages Help Rescue Bacteria

Bacteriophages are the most numerous organisms on Earth (about 1031). Every day, they infect and kill 15-30 % of all bacteria in the world's oceans. "We found a new, unexpected mechanism whereby genes from bacteriophages enable bacteria to use their hidden potential and establish a new function," says researcher and lead author Jon Jerlström-Hultqvist.

First, the scientists removed an essential gene (ilvA) from the bacterium. They then investigated whether bacteriophage genes (isolated from Svandammen, "Swan Pond", in central Uppsala) could rescue the bacteria. The researchers identified a new group of genes that code for enzymes: S-adenosyl methionine (SAM) hydrolases. These enzymes break down SAM and, as a result, boost biosynthesis of the amino acid methionine, a precursor to SAM. One of the enzymes required for methionine biosynthesis has a side reaction that enables the E. coli bacterium to compensate for the absence of the essential ilvA gene.

The study in question shows that, to understand how a bacterium works, the functions normally found in bacteria are not the only ones that need investigating. The hidden potential of the bacterial cell can be manifested when its metabolic state changes, for example in a bacteriophage infection. According to Professor Dan I. Andersson, who heads the study in question,

"The new function in this study is that these bacteriophage enzymes have the ability to break down an important cell component (SAM) of the bacterium. When this component breaks down, the bacterial cell resets its metabolism and a new function becomes available. Moreover, it is very important to understand the hidden potential of bacteria and whether it can affect the development of antibiotic resistance and its pathogenicity," says Professor Andersson, who heads the study.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Related Links

Phages can Prevent Food Poisoning

Phages can Prevent Food Poisoning

Use of bacteriophages or phages can help eradicate foodborne pathogens and prevent food poisoning. fHe-Yen9-01 phage treatment helps prevent the growth of Yersinia.

Phage Therapy Saves Patient With Multi-Drug Resistant Bacterial Infection

Phage Therapy Saves Patient With Multi-Drug Resistant Bacterial Infection

Phage therapy was used to treat a critical patient infected with multi-drug resistant strain of Acinetobacter baumannii, providing a novel therapeutic strategy.

Liquid Solution Helps Fight Antibiotic-resistant Bacteria

Liquid Solution Helps Fight Antibiotic-resistant Bacteria

An efficient and cost-effective liquid solution has been developed by researchers to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria and keep hospitals safe from infections.

Microresonator Array to Detect Specific Pathogenic Bacteria

Microresonator Array to Detect Specific Pathogenic Bacteria

A new platform for detecting pathogenic bacteria using bacteriophages, viruses that use bacteria as their host is being explored by a research team in Canada.

Antibiotics

Antibiotics

Antibiotics are among the most used and abused medications. This article explains some general features about antibiotics.

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA - The Super Bug

MRSA infection is the most dreaded hospital or community acquired infection that can become life threatening.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

More News on:

Shigellosis MRSA - The Super Bug Food Safety for Health Antibiotics 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 Lofexidine

Lofexidine

Lofexidine tablets for oral use were approved by FDA in May 2018, for reducing the intensity of ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Test Your Knowledge on Tularemia / Rabbit Fever

Tularemia is an uncommon, highly contagious bacterial infection acquired in humans by insect bites ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...