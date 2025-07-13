About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

New Research Backs Treating Elderly Fracture Patients for Osteoporosis

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 13 2025 9:12 PM

Study supports tailored osteoporosis treatment, emphasizing the need to begin care even in adults over age 80.

New Research Backs Treating Elderly Fracture Patients for Osteoporosis
Adults over the age of 80 should be evaluated for osteoporosis treatment after experiencing a fracture to help prevent future injury, according to new research being presented at ENDO 2025, the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in San Francisco, California. ()
“The burden of osteoporosis is rising as the global population ages rapidly,” said Gianina Flocco, M.D., a resident at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. “Our study supports the initiation of osteoporosis treatment after a fracture in people older than 80 years, as it has been shown to decrease both hospitalization and mortality.”

Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Lifestyle And Osteoporosis
Encyclopedia section of medindia briefly explains about Lifestyle and Osteoporosis
Flocco and colleagues used the TriNextX health research database to study 88,676 patients aged 80 and older who suffered a fracture due to bone deterioration or weakness caused by osteoporosis.

Proactive Treatment for Osteoporosis in the Elderly

The patients were segmented into two groups. The first included 44,338 patients who were treated with bisphosphonates, denosumab, raloxifene or teriparatide. The second group had the same number of patients, but included those who didn’t receive any osteoporosis treatments.

Patients were followed for 5 years after the initial fracture. The research accounted for comorbidities, including hypertension, diabetes, ischemic heart disease, obesity, heart failure, stroke, COPD, chronic kidney disease, hyperlipidemia, rheumatoid arthritis, neoplasm and vitamin D deficiency.

Diet for Osteoporosis
Diet for Osteoporosis
The diet for osteoporosis includes bone-strengthening foods like dairy products, fish, fruits, and vegetables, along with adhering to a healthy lifestyle.
The patients in the treatment group experienced a lower risk of hospitalization. This group also experienced lower all-cause mortality.

Addressing the Future Burden of Osteoporosis

Flocco said that the burden of osteoporosis is expected to increase in the future. These study results support their suggestion to treat older patients who are most vulnerable to fractures as they continue to age.

Advertisement
Quiz on Fractures
Quiz on Fractures
A fracture, or a broken bone, is a common consequence of falls and motor vehicle accidents. The following quiz will help you to have a better understanding of the different types, causes and treatments of fractures. Take this quiz to find out how ...
“The results of our study support the need to enhance the individualized initiation of treatment of osteoporosis, even in people who are older than 80”, she said.

“Treating people to reduce the burden of osteoporosis complications, like fractures leading to disability or death, would play a significant role in improving health span in the growing older population.”

Top Foods for Strong Bones
Top Foods for Strong Bones
As we get older, our bones start becoming weak, especially in women after menopause. To keep your bones strong, here is the list of recommended top foods.
Reference:
  1. Osteoporosis treatment benefits people older than 80 - (https://www.endocrine.org/news-and-advocacy/news-room/endo-annual-meeting/endo-2025-press-releases/flocco-press-release#:~:text=People%20who%20are%20older%20than,meeting%20in%20San%20Francisco%2C%20Calif.)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Senior Health News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional