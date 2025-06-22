Weighted Vests: Weight Loss Aid, Bone Loss Still Elusive

Wake Forest study urges safe weight loss plans for older adults that also protect and strengthen bone health.
Neither wearing a weighted vest nor participating in resistance training effectively prevented bone loss in older adults who were intentionally losing weight, stated a new randomized clinical trial from researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Wake Forest University. () Published in JAMA Network Open, the findings highlight the ongoing challenge of preserving bone health in aging individuals with obesity, particularly during weight loss. The results point to the need for new, targeted strategies to safeguard skeletal integrity in this vulnerable population.
While weight loss is commonly advised to enhance cardiovascular and joint health in older adults with obesity, it may also lead to bone loss, raising the risk of fractures that can diminish both quality and longevity of life.
Comparing Weight Loss, Weighted Vests, and Resistance Training in Older AdultsThe 12-month INVEST in Bone Health trial enrolled 150 older adults with obesity with a mean age of 66.4 years. Participants were randomized into three groups: weight loss alone, weight loss plus daily weighted vest use and weight loss plus resistance training. All groups achieved similar, significant weight loss (9% to 11.2% of body weight), and adherence to interventions conducted at Wake Forest University was high.
The INVEST research team represents a multidisciplinary collaboration of Wake Forest University’s departments of Health and Exercise and Statistical Sciences with Wake Forest University School of Medicine’s departments of Internal Medicine, Biomedical Engineering, Biostatistics and Data Science, and Radiology.
The researchers set out to expand on the findings of a pilot study, in which participants wearing weighted vests seemed to mitigate bone loss that accompanies weight loss in this population.
However, all three INVEST study groups experienced a similar rate of significant decreases in hip bone mineral density.
The weighted vest group wore the vest for an average of 7.1 hours per day, replacing approximately 78% of lost weight. The resistance training group attended 71% of the prescribed sessions.
Weighted Vests: Strength, Performance, and PracticalityThe INVEST in Bone Health findings are in no way a reason to stop using weighted vests in exercise regimens, Beavers said, and more than half of study participants said they did not mind using them. Studies have shown that, in addition to helping older adults lose weight, such vests also help improve strength and sit-to-stand performance, a key predictor of disability. INVEST was based on a body of research showing that wearing weighted vests during exercise can improve strength, reduce bone loss and improve muscle performance.
Bone health is only one predictor of fractures. Beavers said INVEST also points to the potential role of preserving lean muscle mass as a protective factor for bone health.
“Fractures in older adults can be life-altering,” she said. “Our study reinforces that we need to think beyond traditional exercise and consider new or combined approaches to protect bone during weight loss.”
INVEST in Bone Health is the latest in a series of Wake Forest University research studies on safe weight loss for older adults. Scientists there have studied, for instance, the effects of higher-protein diets, resistance training and community-based programs in weight-loss interventions for this population.
The timing of such research is vital: It’s estimated that 72 million Americans will be age 65 or older by 2030, and the majority of them will be overweight or obese. Moreover, Beavers said the emergence of new and highly effective weight-loss medications, such as Wegovy and Mounjaro, have raised concerns about the bone loss that accompanies rapid weight loss in this population. Developing safe, effective weight-loss protocols for older people is essential to supporting independent living and quality of life.
