Wake Forest study urges safe weight loss plans for older adults that also protect and strengthen bone health.



‘What if a simple vest could help you gain strength and protect your bones? Exercising with a #weightedvest can improve #muscle_performance and reduce #boneloss, particularly in older obese adults. #weightloss’

Comparing Weight Loss, Weighted Vests, and Resistance Training in Older Adults

Advertisement

Advertisement

Weighted Vests: Strength, Performance, and Practicality

Weighted Vest Use or Resistance Exercise to Offset Weight Loss–Associated Bone Loss in Older Adults - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2835505)

Neitherstated a new randomized clinical trial from researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Wake Forest University. ( )Published inthe findings highlight the ongoing challenge of preserving bone health in aging individuals with obesity, particularly during weight loss. The results point to the need for new, targeted strategies to safeguard skeletal integrity in this vulnerable population.While weight loss is commonly advised to enhance cardiovascular and joint health inthat can diminish both quality and longevity of life.The 12-month INVEST in Bone Health trial enrolled 150 older adults with obesity with a mean age of 66.4 years. Participants were randomized into three groups: weight loss alone, weight loss plus daily weighted vest use and weight loss plus resistance training. All groups achieved similar, significant weight loss (9% to 11.2% of body weight), and adherence to interventions conducted at Wake Forest University was high.The INVEST research team represents a multidisciplinary collaboration of Wake Forest University’s departments of Health and Exercise and Statistical Sciences with Wake Forest University School of Medicine’s departments of Internal Medicine, Biomedical Engineering, Biostatistics and Data Science, and Radiology.The researchers set out to expand on the findings of a pilot study, in which participants wearing weighted vests seemed to mitigate bone loss that accompanies weight loss in this population.However, all three INVEST study groups experienced a similar rate of significant decreases in hip bone mineral density.“While we hoped that replacing lost weight externally or increasing mechanical loading through exercise would preserve bone, but our findings show that these strategies alone may not be enough,” said Kristen M. Beavers, Ph.D., M.P.H, R.D. the study’s corresponding author and professor of internal medicine, section of gerontology and geriatric medicine, at Wake Forest University School of Medicine and research professor of health and exercise science at Wake Forest University.TheThe resistance training group attended 71% of the prescribed sessions.Beavers said the study highlights the complexity of managing obesity in older adults, where the benefits of weight loss must be balanced against potential harm to bone health and need to consider alternate or adjuvant countermeasure strategies. An ongoing collaboration between Wake Forest University and Wake Forest University School of Medicine researchers is studying how an osteoporosis drug might help. That study is called the Bone, Exercise, Alendronate, and Caloric Restriction (BEACON) trial.The INVEST in Bone Health findings are in no way a reason to stop using weighted vests in exercise regimens, Beavers said, and more than half of study participants said they did not mind using them. Studies have shown that,a key predictor of disability. INVEST was based on a body of research showing that wearing weighted vests during exercise can improve strength, reduce bone loss and improve muscle performance.Bone health is only one predictor of fractures. Beavers said INVEST also points to the potential role of preserving lean muscle mass as a protective factor for bone health.she said. “Our study reinforces that we need to think beyond traditional exercise and consider new or combined approaches to protect bone during weight loss.”INVEST in Bone Health is the latest in a series of Wake Forest University research studies on safe weight loss for older adults. Scientists there have studied, for instance, the effects of higher-protein diets, resistance training and community-based programs in weight-loss interventions for this population.The timing of such research is vital: It’s estimated thatMoreover, Beavers said the emergence of new and highly effectiveDeveloping safe, effective weight-loss protocols for older people is essential to supporting independent living and quality of life.Source-Eurekalert