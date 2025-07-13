What`s the Link Between Cancer and Eye Barrier Function?

Blood-CNS barriers protect the brain and spinal cord by controlling what substances enter from the bloodstream.



‘New discovery suggests that #cancer boosting p53 could inadvertently impact protective barriers in the brain and eyes. #cancer_research #bloodcns_barrier’

Advertisement

MDM2–p53 Axis and Blood-CNS Barrier Function

Advertisement

Cancer Therapies and Brain Health: Unintended Impacts on Blood-CNS Barrier Function

NCAPH: A New Genetic Link to Familial Exudative Vitreoretinopathy (FEVR)

The MDM2-p53 axis regulates norrin/frizzled4 signaling and blood-CNS barrier function - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/scisignal.adt0983)

A research team has identified unexpected functions of a well-known cancer signaling pathway in the blood vessels of the retina and brain. These surprisingwere recently published in( )Blood-CNS barriers serve as a protective boundary between the bloodstream and the central nervous system by regulating transport of nutrients, hormones and metabolic waste and preventing retinal and brain swelling. One of the key mediators of this mechanism is the Norrin/Frizzled4 signaling pathway. Until now, the link between this pathway and the MDM2–p53 axis — which suppresses tumors — had not been recognized."Our findings reveal an unexpectedsaid Harald Junge, PhD, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota Medical School.“This has implications for cancer treatments that target MDM2 and increase p53 abundance. It’s important to consider that these treatments could impact barrier function, which could potentially lead to dysregulated transport between blood and CNS, neuroinflammation and swelling."The study found that p53 — a protein known for protecting against cancer — weakens the Norrin/Frizzled4 signaling system in blood vessels by lowering levels of another protein called NCAPH.These findings suggest drugs that boost p53 levels — such as MDM2 inhibitors — may accidentally damage the protective barriers in the brain and eyes.The study also highlights NCAPH as a new candidate gene linked toGiven the critical role of p53 in regulating vascular barrier function, it is important to evaluate whether MDM2 inhibitors — currently in clinical testing for cancer — could adversely affect the blood-retina or blood-brain barriers.The findings also support further investigation into the role of NCAPH in endothelial cells, both as a downstream effector of p53 and as a potential disease gene in vascular disorders like FEVR.Source-Eurekalert