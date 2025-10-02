Does Mental Stimulation Boost Cognitive Health in Seniors?

Identifying factors that protect against age-related cognitive decline can guide interventions to reduce Alzheimer’s risk.



Regular Mental Activity Matches the Brain Health of Those with Long-Lived Relatives

Modeling the Interplay of Longevity, Education, and Lifestyle Factors

With the growing 65+ population and rising risk of age-related cognitive decline, it’s vital to identify factors that protect brain health. Research shows higher education, mentally stimulating activities, and family longevity all support cognition, but how these factors connect—or whether they work independently—remains unclear. For the first time, researchers have examined how different protective factors for brain health work together in older age. ( )They discovered that—like reading, writing, playing games, or visiting museums—on par with peers who had long-lived relatives.This effect was especially strong for executive function and language skills. However, when activity levels were similar, those with a family history of longevity still showed stronger memory abilities compared to those without it.“Our findings highlight the importance of keeping your mind engaged in various activities to maintain cognitive health. If there is something that sparks your curiosity, go learn more about it, and you might just help protect your brain too,” says senior author Stacy Andersen, PhD, assistant professor of medicine at Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine and co-director of the New England Centenarian Study.Using data from the National Institute on Aging-funded Long Life Family Study, a study of genetic and familial factors associated with longevity and healthy aging, the researchers administered a series of cognitive tests and a questionnaire on participation in cognitively stimulating activities. They compared people from these long-lived families to people without a family history of longevity. The analysis assessed how both inherited and behavioral protective factors contribute to cognitive function in older adulthood.“By modeling a chain of pathways of these factors on cognitive function, we can not only better understand the individual and combined roles of familial longevity, education and cognitive activity on patterns of cognitive aging (e.g. how modifiable life exposures may offset the absence of familial longevity), but also compare the relative impact of these factors on cognitive function,” explained corresponding author Nicole Roth, MS, a biostatistician affiliated with the school.According to the researchers, identifying the underlying factors that appear to buffer against“Alzheimer's disease and related dementias are caused by a buildup of harmful proteins in the brain. There are some people that have a buildup of these proteins yet maintain good cognitive function, and therefore show resilience to Alzheimer's disease. Healthy behaviors such as engaging in cognitively-stimulating activities and continuing to learn new things may help build this resilience,” says Andersen.Source-Eurekalert