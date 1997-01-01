Drugs for Alzheimers

medindia
List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Alzheimers . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Alzheimers Disease

Astaxanthin

Astaxanthin is an antioxidant and a carotenoid that has potential benefits in Alzheimer's diseaseParkinson's disease, strokehigh cholesterol, and an eye condition called age-related macular degeneration. It is also used for preventing  cancer and sunburns. However, currently, evidence regarding its benefits in these conditions is insufficient.
Trade Names :
HI-Q 300 (300mg/8mg) | Carnirich-M | Ovasafe | Prorac | Wasolvit Gold | EN-Q 300 | Eyetamin Gold | Fortify | Lenova-M | Rqual-Gold
Caprylidene

Caprylidene is a medical food, prescribed for Alzheimer's disease.

Ergoloid Mesylates

Ergoloid Mesylates is an ergot alkaloid, prescribed for symptoms of declined mental capacity (dementia) and age-related cognitive impairment (such as in Alzheimer's disease), in certain patients older than 60 years of age.
Trade Names :
Cereloid Tab

Galantamine

Galantamine is a cholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for mild to moderate dementia in patients with Alzheimer's disease. It improves thinking ability, memory or slows the loss of these abilities in people who have Alzheimer's disease.
Trade Names :
Galamer (4 mg) | Galamer (8 mg) | Galamer OD (8 mg)

Memantine

Memantine is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA)-receptor antagonist, recommended for Alzheimer's disease. It reduces abnormal activity in the brain, improve the thinking ability and help perform daily activities more easily.
Trade Names :
Mentadem (10 mg) | Axura | Mentadem

Piracetam

Piracetam is used to treat cortical myoclonus, a movement disorder that causes short and uncontrollable twitching or jerky movements of arms and legs. Piracetam is often prescribed to improve cognition and memory and slow brain aging. It has been used to improve the neurological conditions of Alzheimer’s disease, Down’s syndrome, dementia and dyslexia (learning disorder).
Trade Names :
Zopres (400mg) | Alcetam (400mg) | Cerecetam (400mg) | Nicetam (400mg) | PTM (400mg) | Noofit (400mg) | Piramax (400mg) | Pirajet (400mg) | Nupic (400mg) | Pirament (400mg)
Sulbutiamine

Sulbutiamine is prescribed for the treatment of asthenia, a condition of severe weakness which is mainly of central nervous system (CNS) or brain origin rather than neuromuscular origin. It is used to improve brain function where it acts by boosting memory and reducing psycho-behavioral inhibition, and in some cases to enhance erectile dysfunction. It has been used to memory and cognitive performance in Alzheimer’s disease and schizophrenia. Sulbutiamine is used to improve the asthenia and the quality of life in patients suffering from chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.

Tacrine

Tacrine is a cholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for mild to moderate dementia.
Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
