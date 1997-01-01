Drugs for Alzheimers

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Alzheimers . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Alzheimers Disease

Caprylidene Caprylidene is a medical food, prescribed for Alzheimer's disease.

Donepezil Donepezil is a cholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for dementia of Alzheimer's disease. Trade Names : More...

Ergoloid Mesylates Ergoloid Mesylates is an ergot alkaloid, prescribed for symptoms of declined mental capacity (dementia) and age-related cognitive impairment (such as in Alzheimer's disease), in certain patients older than 60 years of age. Trade Names :

Ethosuximide Ethosuximide is a succinimide anticonvulsant, prescribed for epilepsy. Trade Names :

Galantamine Galantamine is a cholinesterase inhibitor, prescribed for mild to moderate dementia in patients with Alzheimer's disease. It improves thinking ability, memory or slows the loss of these abilities in people who have Alzheimer's disease. Trade Names :

Memantine Memantine is an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA)-receptor antagonist, recommended for Alzheimer's disease. It reduces abnormal activity in the brain, improve the thinking ability and help perform daily activities more easily. Trade Names :

Piracetam Down’s syndrome, Piracetam is used to treat cortical myoclonus, a movement disorder that causes short and uncontrollable twitching or jerky movements of arms and legs. Piracetam is often prescribed to improve cognition and memory and slow brain aging. It has been used to improve the neurological conditions of Alzheimer’s disease dementia and dyslexia (learning disorder). Trade Names : More...

Reserpine Reserpine is an antihypertensive and antipsychotic, prescribed for high blood pressure. Trade Names :

Rivastigmine Rivastigmine is a reversible non-competitive inhibitor of acetylcholinestrace, prescribed for mild to moderate dementia in patients with Alzheimer's or Parkinson's disease. Trade Names : More...