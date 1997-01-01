Drugs for Alzheimers

Sulbutiamine is prescribed for the treatment of asthenia
, a condition of severe weakness which is mainly of central nervous system (CNS) or brain origin rather than neuromuscular origin.
It is used to improve brain function where it acts by boosting memory and reducing psycho-behavioral inhibition, and in some cases to enhance erectile dysfunction
.
It has been used to memory and cognitive performance in Alzheimer’s disease
and schizophrenia
.
Sulbutiamine is used to improve the asthenia and the quality of life in patients suffering from chronic illnesses such as high blood pressure
, diabetes
and heart disease.