Is Medicaid Rollback Affecting Opioid Treatment Access?

Ending Medicaid enrollment flexibilities led to more people stopping buprenorphine treatment and fewer starting, impacting opioid use care.



Medicaid Unwinding Linked to Declines in Life-Saving Medication

Medication-Assisted Treatment and Medicaid's Critical Role in Opioid Use Disorder Coverage

Medicaid Unwinding: Association With New and Ending Buprenorphine Treatment Episodes - (https://journals.lww.com/journaladdictionmedicine/abstract/2025/09000/medicaid_unwinding__association_with_new_and.24.aspx)

A new RAND study found that theWhen the temporary enrollment enhancements ended, more people discontinued their medication-based treatment, while fewer individuals initiated care. ( )Researchers suggest that the loss of continuous coverage disrupted access to lifesaving therapies, underscoring the critical role Medicaid stability plays in supporting those struggling with opioid addiction.While some people who disenrolled from Medicaid may have found other methods to pay for drug treatment, the overall number of those initiating and continuing medication treatment for opioid use disorder declined in the six months after Medicaid unwinding began. The changes were greatest in states that have had the largest disenrollments.The study tracked treatment episodes of the opioid use disorder medication buprenorphine from 2021 to 2023 as pandemic-era Medicaid enrollment protections were phased out. The study authors say the findings have relevance given the recent federal legislation expected to result in 10 million Americans losing their Medicaid health coverage by 2034.The study is published in the“These findings are particularly salient at a time when policy changes are increasing uncertainty about Medicaid coverage for many individuals,” said Bradley D. Stein, the study’s corresponding author and a senior physician policy researcher at RAND, a nonprofit research organization. “To sustain progress the nation has made against the opioid overdose crisis, it is essential to ensure that individuals who can benefit from life-saving medication continue to receive it.”with buprenorphine being one commonly prescribed treatment for individuals with opioid use disorder. Medicaid covers approximately 40% of treatment for Americans with opioid use disorder.-- the process in which states resumed normal Medicaid enrollment procedures after a period of continuous coverage mandated during the COVID-19 pandemic.To examine the role that unwinding played in medication treatment for opioid use disorder, RAND researchers examined prescriptions dispensed at retail pharmacies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify buprenorphine treatment episodes from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2023.About 45% of the buprenorphine treatment episodes were paid for by Medicaid, 18% by commercial insurance, 11% by Medicare, 11% by discount cards/vouchers, and 6% were cash-pay. Approximately 27% of treatment episodes were in high-unwinding states, 41% in moderate-unwinding states, and 31% in low-unwinding states.On average, there were 3% more treatment episodes paid for by Medicaid that ended after unwinding began as compared to before unwinding. In states with the greatest unwinding, the percentage difference was more than double that in states with moderate or low levels of unwinding.There wereThere was a significant 3.9% decrease in new treatment episodes paid for by Medicaid in states with the greatest unwinding, compared to a 2.4% decrease in states with moderate unwinding, and a 2% decrease in states with the smallest amount of unwinding.Changes in treatment episodes paid for by Medicaid appear not to be completely offset by changes in reimbursement from other sources, such as individuals losing Medicaid paying out-of-pocket for buprenorphine or obtaining commercial insurance.“These changes were associated with an increase in the number of Medicaid enrollees stopping buprenorphine treatment and a decrease in enrollees beginning it,” said Rachel K. Landis, study coauthor and policy researcher at RAND. “Consistent with research on total buprenorphine fills, effects were greatest in states with the greatest Medicaid disenrollment.”Source-Eurekalert