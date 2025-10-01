UN Marks 35th International Day of Older Persons

International Day of Older Persons 2025 highlights older persons driving local and global action for rights and well-being.



‘Today we celebrate UN #InternationalDayofOlderPersons! It's a key moment for older persons to voice their aspirations, advocate for their well-being, and demand their full human rights. Join the conversation! #Oct1 #OlderPersonsRights #Elderly’

Older Persons as Rights-Holders and Change-Makers

Building Inclusive, Healthy Societies

Tips for People Living in Old Age

Stay socially connected: Build strong relationships with family, friends, and community groups to prevent isolation and promote mental well-being.

Keep moving: Engage in regular physical activity, such as walking, stretching, or light exercise, to maintain mobility and independence.

Eat for longevity: Follow a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods.

Prioritize brain health: Stay mentally active through reading, puzzles, or learning new skills to keep cognitive function sharp.

Access healthcare regularly: Schedule routine checkups, monitor chronic conditions, and seek preventive care to stay healthy.

Embrace purpose: Volunteer, mentor, or pursue hobbies that provide meaning and contribute to community life.

Today, the United Nations marked the( )The commemoration highlighted the growing recognition of older persons as not just beneficiaries of policy, but drivers of change in health, human rights, community resilience, and sustainable development.The main event, held at UN Headquarters in New York and co-sponsored by the Permanent Mission of Argentina, featured keynote addresses and interactive panel discussions that underscored the leadership of older persons in shaping inclusive and resilient societies.Parallel observances in Vienna focused on the role of the brain in healthy ageing, reflecting the theme’s emphasis on well-being across the life course.The 2025 theme builds on the Madrid International Plan of Action on Ageing (MIPAA) and echoes the recent landmark adoption of Human Rights Council Resolution 58/13, which launched negotiations toward a legally binding instrument to protect the human rights of older persons. This step, supported by 81 Member States, marks a historic shift toward recognizing older persons as rights-holders and advocates in their own right.Demographic trends make the urgency clear:Far from being a burden, older persons contribute vital knowledge, experience, and advocacy to local and global progress—from mentoring future generations to shaping equitable policies.“Older persons are experts in resilience,” said Dr. Sarah Barber, Director of the WHO Centre for Health Development. “By amplifying their voices, we not only strengthen intergenerational solidarity but also ensure that ageing with dignity, independence, and inclusion becomes a shared societal goal.”The commemoration called for stronger action on eliminating age-based discrimination, ensuring universal health coverage and long-term care, expanding financial security, and creating age-friendly environments. Policymakers were urged to harness the expertise and aspirations of older persons as active participants in global development.As the world enters the second half of the Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021–2030), the 2025 International Day of Older Persons serves as both a celebration and a rallying cry: to ensure that older persons everywhere live not only longer lives, but healthier, more dignified, and more empowered ones.Source-Medindia