Do you Know What “Whole Grains” Actually Mean

Advertisement

Confusion Regarding Whole Grain Foods Definition

Trends in Whole-Grain Food Intake Among Adult Americans, Based on Different Definitions of Whole-Grain Foods, NHANES 2003-2018 - (https://academic.oup.com/cdn/article/5/Supplement_2/1027/6292704) Health benefits of dietary fiber - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/j.1753-4887.2009.00189.x) Dietary Guidelines for Americans - (https://health.gov/sites/default/files/2019-09/2015-2020_Dietary_Guidelines.pdf) Ten-Year Trends in Fiber and Whole Grain Intakes and Food Sources for the United States Population: National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 2001-2010 - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4344579/) Draft Guidance for Industry and FDA Staff: Whole Grain Label Statements - (https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/draft-guidance-industry-and-fda-staff-whole-grain-label-statements) Consumer Confusion about Whole Grain Content and Healthfulness in Product Labels: A Discrete Choice Experiment and Comprehension Assessment - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8555857/)