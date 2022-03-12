According to a new research, Americans are eating more whole-grain foods than ever before. However, do they really know what "whole grains" mean?



The increase in whole-grain intake over the past two decades could be 39.5% or 61.5%, depending on which definition of a whole-grain food is being used. In addition, Americans' mean consumption of whole-grain foods remained far below the recommended consumption of at least three ounces each day and varied considerably by each definition (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Trends in Whole-Grain Food Intake Among Adult Americans, Based on Different Definitions of Whole-Grain Foods, NHANES 2003-2018



Go to source).

Advertisement

‘A new study shows that reaching a consensus on the definition of whole grains could help accurately evaluate their consumption in the American population.’

Do you Know What “Whole Grains” Actually Mean