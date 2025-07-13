Are New Mothers Getting the Contraception Advice They Need?

Short birth intervals under 18 months raise health risks for both mother and baby, including complications and poor outcomes.



‘#Pregnancy_spacing truly impacts health! Giving your body at least 18 months between #pregnancies allows for vital physical and emotional recovery, leading to healthier mothers and babies. #Reproductive_health #Parenting_tips’

Urgent Need for Early Postpartum Contraception Counseling

Advertisement

Closing the Postpartum Contraception Gap: Why Early Access Matters

Factors associated with contraceptive initiation and use amongst women who have given birth in the last year: findings from the 2023 Women’s Reproductive Health Survey - (https://obgyn.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/1471-0528.18264)

A new study from University College London (UCL) reveals that more thanraising concerns about the health risks associated with closely spaced pregnancies. ( )Published in thethe research also highlights that women who felt satisfied with the contraception advice provided by healthcare professionals were more likely to begin using birth control earlier after delivery.The researchers are backing calls by the national professional membership organization the Faculty of Sexual & Reproductive Healthcare for women to get high-quality contraception counselling around the time of birth. The earliest some women and those assigned female at birth discuss contraception with a professional after giving birth is with their GP at their postnatal check at around six to eight weeks, even though there is strong evidence thatThe researchers analyzed data from the 2023 Women’s Reproductive Health Survey for England (RHSE) conducted by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).The UCL researchers looked at the responses to the 2023 survey of 2,073 people who said they had given birth within the last year.Of people who had given birth in the last year, 73 percent were using contraception – but 58 percent of the 2,073 participants had not started using it within two months of giving birth.Similarly, while most of the 2,073 participants received contraceptive advice during pregnancy, only around half (54%) were satisfied with it. The researchers found that satisfaction with contraceptive advice was strongly associated with the timely initiation of contraception within the postnatal period.Senior author Dr Neha Pathak (UCL Institute for Women’s Health) said: “Most people are getting contraception advice during pregnancy which is a huge plus compared with 10 years ago, but only one in two are actually satisfied with it.“It’s important that contraceptive counselling is not just about ticking a box. The advice needs to be high quality and patients need to be satisfied they are getting their questions answered so that they have reproductive agency and can choose to prevent pregnancy if they wish to.“We need to ensure thatand we know that many people do start having sex again during that time.”Lead author Catherine Stewart (UCL Institute for Women’s Health) said: “Our study suggests that comprehensive contraception counselling should be a standard part of maternity care, as recommended by the Faculty of Sexual & Reproductive Healthcare.“Awhich can lead to complications for the baby such as premature birth, low birth weight or stillbirth.Factors the researchers investigated, as well as whether the participants had got contraception advice after giving birth and how they felt about that advice, included employment, education, financial status and marital status.The findings also were broken down by the effectiveness of the method of contraception.Nearly 60,000 women and people assigned female at birth responded to the 2023 survey, which was commissioned by the Department for Health and Social Care.Source-Eurekalert