List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Osteoporosis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Osteoporosis

Abaloparatide The abaloparatide injection contains human parathyroid hormone related peptide (PTHrP(1-34)) analog and is used in postmenopausal women with either with a history of osteoporotic fracture or having multiple risk factors for causing a fracture. Abaloparatide can also be used when other drugs for treating osteoporosis fail to treat osteoporosis or cause adverse effects.

Alendronate Alendronate is a bisphosphonate, primarily used for prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in men and postmenopausal women. It is also used for Paget's disease and osteoporosis caused by steroid treatment. It reduces the amount of calcium released from the bones into the blood. Trade Names : More...

Calcitonin- Salmon Calcitonin- Salmon is a man-made version of the hormone, used to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and Paget’s disease. It is also used to treat conditions with high calcium levels in the blood such as cancers spread to the bone and hyperparathyroidism. Trade Names :

Calcium Carbonate Calcium Carbonate is a dietary supplement, prescribed for calcium deficiency state which may occur in diseases such as decreased levels of parathyroid hormone (acute and chronic), postmenopausal osteoporosis, rickets and osteomalacia (softening of the bones). It is also used as an antacid. Trade Names : More...

Estrogen Estrogen is a female sex hormone, prescribed for severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause, ovarian failure, osteoporosis, uterine bleeding, delayed puberty and prostate cancer. Trade Names : More...

Estropipate Estropipate is a crystalline form of estrogen, prescribed for symptoms of menopause, osteoporosis, excessive and painful vaginal bleeding.

Etidronate Etidronate is a bisphosphonate, prescribed for Paget's disease, osteoporosis and hypercalcaemia. Trade Names :

Hydrochlorothiazide Hydrochlorothiazide is a thiazide diuretic, prescribed for high blood pressure (hypertension) and edema. Trade Names : More...

Hydroxyapatite Hydroxyapatite is a naturally occurring mineral, prescribed for postmenopausal osteoporosis. Trade Names :

Ibandronate Ibandronate is a potent bisphosphonate, used in the prevention and treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. It increases bone mineral density and prevents the breakdown of bones. Trade Names : More...

Raloxifene Raloxifene is a selective estrogen receptor modulator (SERM) prescribed for treatment and prevention of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women. It is also used for reduction in risk of invasive breast cancer in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis and those at high risk for invasive breast cancer. It decreases bone turnover and increases bone density. Trade Names : More...

Risedronate Risedronate is a bisphosphonate which also includes the drugs alendronate prescribed for the treatment of Paget's disease of bone (a disease in which the formation of bone is abnormal) and in persons with osteoporosis (a condition in which the bones become thin and weak and break easily) especially in women who have undergone menopause ('change of life,' end of menstrual periods) and in people taking glucocorticoids. Trade Names :

Stanozolol Stanozolol is a synthetic anabolic steroid derived from testosterone, prescribed for angioedema, breast cancer and osteoporosis. Trade Names :

Teriparatide Teriparatide is a recombinant form of parathyroid hormone, prescribed for osteoporosis.

Tibolone Tibolone is a synthetic steroid hormone, prescribed for postmenopausal osteoporosis. Trade Names :