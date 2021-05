World Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Day 2021 – Connect the MS Community

MS Connections 2021

The History - World Multiple sclerosis Day

Global MS Campaign

Exert action

Become an MS activist

Connect online

Stay informed

State Action Day

Donate

And create opportunities in your community

Fact Sheet on Multiple Sclerosis

Globally, the estimated prevalence of MS is reported to be 30 per 100 000 (with a range of 5-80) and greatest in high-income countries (89 per 100 000), followed by upper-middle (32), lower-middle (10), and low-income countries (0.5).

(with a range of 5-80) and greatest in high-income countries (89 per 100 000), followed by upper-middle (32), lower-middle (10), and low-income countries (0.5). Around 1 million are living with MS in the United States, as per the National MS Society study.

The approximated 2010 prevalence of MS in the US adult population cumulated over 10 years was 309.2 per 100,000.

The age of onset of MS symptoms is between 25.3 and 31.8 years with an average age being 29.2 years

MS is reported to be 2-3 times more common in women than in men, inferring that hormones may also play an important role in defining susceptivity to MS.

than in men, inferring that hormones may also play an important role in defining susceptivity to MS. The frequency of MS varies by geographical region throughout the world, with more commonly affecting the areas farthest from the equator.

MS is known to affect most ethnic groups, including African Americans, Asians, and Hispanics/Latinos. However, it is most common amongst Caucasians of northern European ancestry.

Worldwide, more than three-quarters of countries face issues for early diagnosis of MS, and 7 out of 10 countries do not have access to disease-modifying therapies.

Diagnosis and Management of Multiple Sclerosis

Nevertheless, drugs are available to mitigate the course of the disease with symptomatic treatments and slow down the disease progression. This may augment the quality of life dramatically for those living with MS.

It is thereby mandatory to identify the signs and symptoms of MS for early diagnosis and effective treatment.

The McDonald Criteria are the most generally used diagnostic criteria in 66% of the countries followed by the Poser Criteria (31%) and the Schumacher Criteria (3%).

are the most generally used diagnostic criteria in 66% of the countries followed by the Poser Criteria (31%) and the Schumacher Criteria (3%). Although there are diagnostic criteria available to establish the diagnosis, there is no particular 100% precise "positive or negative" diagnostic test for MS

Thus the clinical diagnosis of MS is profoundly reliant on the skill of the neurologist in exerting and evaluating the patient's medical history via neurological examination, and neuroimaging techniques like MRI.

An individual encountering two temporally distinct neurological episodes characteristic of MS with compatible abnormalities on physical examination may validate the diagnosis of MS.

The treatment modalities depend on the type of MS a person has, that is, for acute attacks, relapses and progression, management of symptoms, and rehabilitation.

Drugs like oral steroids, disease-modifying drugs like injections of Interferon beta-1b, Interferon beta-1a, Glatiramer acetate, and Mitoxantrone are medically prescribed.

There is also a broad variety of complementary (and alternative) therapies being used by people with MS with limited scientifically tested data to encourage their usage.

About World MS Day - (https://worldmsday.org/about/) WORLD MS DAY 2021 - (https://www.ms-society.ie/events/world-ms-day/world-ms-day-2021) Diagnosis and treatment of multiple sclerosis - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1388131/) Who Gets MS? (Epidemiology) - (https://www.nationalmssociety.org/What-is-MS/Who-Gets-MS) Multiple Sclerosis Resources - (https://www.who.int/mental_health/neurology/Atlas_MS_WEB.pdf) The prevalence of MS in the United States - (https://n.neurology.org/content/92/10/e1029)

The estimated predominance of MS isand someone is known to receive this life-altering diagnosis every five minutes. It is known to causethat renders major implications in the quality of their life and the financial cost to society.Most people areThe exact causal mechanism is still unclear, with no complete cure of the disease. However, with progressing research, the disease management can be done when diagnosed at early stage Multiple sclerosis leaves people afflicted with loneliness and social isolation. Thus, the World MS Day continues online withthat focuses on the campaign aboutby breaking down the social barriers.MS connection thus generates an opportunity to advocate for better services, celebrate support networks, and champion self-care.TheThe global day welcomes people all across the world to post their stories (with #MSConnections) on social media and prompts them to join their hands in a "heart" formation to symbolize togetherness in photos and videos and apprehend the World MS Day happenings.World Multiple Sclerosis Day was first launched by theand its members inby featuring virtual events and social media happenings.A group of representatives from India, Tunisia, Ireland, Argentina, Slovakia, Spain, the U.K., Greece, Australia, and the U.S. are responsible for developing ato reach hundreds of thousands of people across the world.A variety of angles and goals for the wide-ranging theme, such as bringing social barriers to light, building communities, encouraging self-care , healthy living, lobbying legislators, and connecting patients to research are encouraged by MS organizations and advocates.The Multiple Sclerosis International Federation (MSIF) drove itsthat represents the growing prevalence of MS and the wide inequalities andThe different MS events draw the global MS community together andAustralia has launched its ownwith a yearly virtual fundraising challenge where participants can vouch to run 50 kilometers (31 miles) and raise money for the purpose.Inan online lecture, an MS remote cafe for young adults, a live Instagram, and a(May 30 - 9 a.m. EST) are planned to be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook by the Neuroliitto organization.Other supporters for the World MS Day include Biogen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Janssen, Merck, Novartis, Roche, Sanofi Genzyme, and Viatris.The campaign reinforces the people toTheand theinitiated a significant collaborative endeavor to resolve the global epidemiology of MS between 2005 and 2007among 112 countries, representing 87.8% of the world population.Multiple sclerosis is a chronic inflammatory condition with impacts varying from cognitive impairment to significant physical disability and yet no complete cure.- says Clarissa, diagnosed with MS in 2006.This World MS Day let's orient ourselves to help othersSource: Medindia