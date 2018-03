Ocrelizumab is prescribed for treating adult patients who suffer from either the remitting or relapsing form or primary progressive form of multiple sclerosis . It is a humanized anti-CD 20 monoclonal antibody which works by stopping some of the cells of the immune system from inducing damage. Multiple sclerosis is a condition in which the nerves do not work properly; the patients may feel numbness , lack of muscle coordination, and problems with vision, speech, and bladder control