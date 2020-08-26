by Iswarya on  August 26, 2020 at 9:21 AM Obesity News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Childhood Obesity Could Raise Multiple Sclerosis Risk
Childhood and teen obesity are projected to contribute up to 14 percent of the overall risk of Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in 2035, finds a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Epidemiology.

Previous studies have estimated that 53 percent of MS risk is directly attributable to environmental factors and that up to one in five MS cases could be attributable to smoking. Smoking and high body mass index (BMI) are leading global drivers of many non-communicable diseases and cause significant premature morbidity and mortality.

Empowering Better Health

The study, part-funded by Barts Charity and involving researchers from Queen Mary University of London, Barts Health NHS Trust and the University of Oxford, used published literature from the UK, USA, Russia, and Australia, to estimate and project the proportion of MS incidence that could be attributed to two modifiable risk factors: smoking, and childhood and adolescent high BMI.


The study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, found that, in 2015, approximately 10 percent of the population's risk of MS could be attributed to smoking, but that this will decrease in response to the drop in smoking rates. Conversely, the potential contribution of early life obesity to MS incidence is increasing, because an increasing proportion of the population in the countries studied are obese. Whilst the proportions vary between countries; the same patterns can be seen worldwide.

In 2015, early life high BMI was associated with a higher risk than smoking in the USA and Australia, and an equivalent level in the UK. The risk for high early-life BMI is highest in the USA (11 percent) and is estimated to increase to 14 percent by 2035. In the UK, high early-life BMI will account for 10 percent of the population risk of MS in 2035.

Corresponding author Dr. Ruth Dobson from the Queen Mary University of London said: "Our findings highlight the potential to reduce the incidence of MS worldwide with targeted public health strategies. It is not only cancer and heart disease that are influenced by smoking and obesity - shifting the focus to diseases with onset in early adulthood, such as MS, may resonate more with younger people whose lifestyle choices will have an impact on their risk of future illness."

A limitation of the study is that it is an observational analysis of data, and has not determined the probability of direct causation of smoking or high BMI on the incidence of MS.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses
READ MORE
Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify
Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.
READ MORE
World Multiple Sclerosis Day: Increasing MS ‘Visibility’ for Everyone
World Multiple Sclerosis Day is observed on 30th May every year and aims to raise awareness on multiple sclerosis (MS). The theme for 2019 is 'Visibility' and the Campaign is called 'My Invisible MS.'
READ MORE
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Does Not Worsen Following Pregnancy
Childbirth may not increase the risk of relapse of multiple sclerosis (MS). Women can safely undergo pregnancy, breastfeed their babies and resume treatment after delivery without increased risk of worsening of symptoms and deterioration.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Bulimia Nervosa
The term ''Bulimia'' refers to episodes of uncontrolled excessive eating, known as "binges," followed by self-induced vomiting or purgation.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy
‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.
READ MORE
Chemotherapy Drugs
Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.
READ MORE
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
READ MORE
Infectious Mononucleosis
Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
READ MORE
Sleep Eating Disorders
Sleep-related eating disorders are abnormal eating behaviors that occur during night. Sleep related eating disorder is a part of parasomnias.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

Bariatric SurgeryObesityBulimia NervosaSleep Eating DisordersChemotherapyChemotherapy DrugsBody Mass IndexLiposuctionInfectious MononucleosisChildhood Obesity