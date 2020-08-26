Childhood Obesity Could Raise Multiple Sclerosis Risk

The study, published in the International Journal of Epidemiology, found that, in 2015, approximately 10 percent of the population's risk of MS could be attributed to smoking, but that this will decrease in response to the drop in smoking rates. Conversely, the potential contribution of early life obesity to MS incidence is increasing, because an increasing proportion of the population in the countries studied are obese. Whilst the proportions vary between countries; the same patterns can be seen worldwide.In 2015, early life high BMI was associated with a higher risk than smoking in the USA and Australia, and an equivalent level in the UK. The risk for high early-life BMI is highest in the USA (11 percent) and is estimated to increase to 14 percent by 2035. In the UK, high early-life BMI will account for 10 percent of the population risk of MS in 2035.Corresponding author Dr. Ruth Dobson from the Queen Mary University of London said: "Our findings highlight the potential to reduce the incidence of MS worldwide with targeted public health strategies. It is not only cancer and heart disease that are influenced by smoking and obesity - shifting the focus to diseases with onset in early adulthood, such as MS, may resonate more with younger people whose lifestyle choices will have an impact on their risk of future illness."A limitation of the study is that it is an observational analysis of data, and has not determined the probability of direct causation of smoking or high BMI on the incidence of MS.Source: Eurekalert