medindia
Cocoa May Help Reduce Chronic Fatigue in Multiple Sclerosis
  1. Medindia
  2. Health In Focus

Cocoa May Help Reduce Chronic Fatigue in Multiple Sclerosis

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on March 5, 2019 at 2:38 PM
Health In Focus
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Cocoa rich in flavonoids may help reduce chronic physical and mental fatigue experienced by patients with multiple sclerosis (MS)
  • Multiple sclerosis is a chronic and disabling inflammatory neurological condition. None of the current measures used to treat associated fatigue provide long-lasting relief
  • If the findings are validated in further larger studies, dietary cocoa may become a simple measure to treat chronic and persistent fatigue in nearly 90 percent of MS patients
Cocoa may be helpful in treating chronic mental and physical fatigue in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a recent feasibility study which appears in the Journal of Neurology Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.

Cocoa And Relief of Chronic Fatigue in General

Interestingly, earlier research suggests that dark chocolate, containing between 70 and 85 percent cocoa solids was associated with subjective improvement of symptoms in persons suffering from chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS or myalgic encephalomyelitis).
Cocoa May Help Reduce Chronic Fatigue in Multiple Sclerosis

The causes of chronic physical and mental fatigue in patients with MS are complex and may comprise neural, metabolic, inflammatory, and psychological factors. Unfortunately, currently used standard treatment approaches do not offer lasting relief.

The study team hoped to determine if cocoa, like dark chocolate which is rich in flavonoids with anti-inflammatory properties can help with the symptoms of chronic fatigue in multiple sclerosis.

Other health benefits of flavonoid rich diet include longer life, reduced heart disease risk as well as qualitative and quantitative improvement in gut bacteria (the gut microbiome).

Effect of Cocoa in Relief of Chronic Fatigue in MS

  • The small feasibility study enlisted 40 adults who were recently diagnosed with a relapsing and remitting form of multiple sclerosis
  • The participants were randomly assigned to drink a cup of either high flavonoid cocoa powder mixed with warm rice milk (19 patients) or a low flavonoid content (21 persons) every day for six weeks
  • Participants were advised to wait for at least 30 minutes before taking any other medication or eating or drinking other foods, and to otherwise adhere to their routine diet
  • Fatigue and fatigability, i.e., the rate at which mental and physical fatigue set in-were both formally evaluated at the start, middle and the end of the study
  • Volunteers subjectively rated their fatigue on a scale of 1 to 10 every day at 10.00, 15.00, and 20.00 hours and measured their activity using a pedometer
  • After six weeks 11 patients drinking high flavonoid cocoa reported a slight improvement in fatigue symptoms compared with eight of the patients consuming the low flavonoid version
  • Additionally, there was a moderate improvement in fatigability with participants drinking high flavonoid cocoa being able to cover a larger distance during the 6 minute walk test
  • Overall, patients drinking high flavonoid cocoa reported a 45 percent improvement in subjectively assessed symptoms of fatigue and an 80 percent improved walking speed
Although subjectively assessed, the findings of the study suggest improvement in symptoms of fatigue and fatigability in patients consuming high flavonoid cocoa drink.

According to the study team, "Our study establishes that the use of dietary interventions is feasible and may offer possible long-term benefits to support fatigue management, by improving fatigue and walking endurance."

Scope of the Study

Cocoa rich in flavonoids can be used along with other measures such as exercise, medications, and physiotherapy, to combat symptoms of fatigue in multiple sclerosis.

"The use of dietary approaches to reduce fatigue and associated factors in people with MS may be an easy, safe, and cost-effective way to have an impact on quality of life and independence, allowing people to feel more in control of their condition," according to the scientists.

They feel that larger studies with more participants, wider geographical range, longer follow up period and estimation of cost-effectiveness will be necessary to validate these initial findings.

Summary

Cocoa beverages rich in flavonoids could be potentially a simple dietary measure to treat chronic physical and mental fatigue in multiple sclerosis along with other treatment approaches.

References :
  1. A randomised double-blind placebo-controlled feasibility trial of flavonoid-rich cocoa for fatigue in people with relapsing and remitting multiple sclerosis - (http://dx.doi.org/10.1136/jnnp-2018-419496)


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses

Quiz on Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects nerves and can leave the affected patient completely disabled. Test your knowledge on this condition by taking this ...

Eat Fish to reduce Risk of Multiple Sclerosis

High fish intake at least once a week or 1 to 3 times per month and daily intake of fish oil supplements can reduce the risk of multiple sclerosis (MS). Salmon, sardines, albacore, tuna and lake trout are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids.

Can Medical Marijuana Benefit Patients With Multiple Sclerosis?

Therapy using cannabinoids can be considered safe, although the number of adverse events is higher than placebo for treating symptoms in multiple sclerosis patients.

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks it.

Chemotherapy

‘Chemo’ means medicine or ‘drug’; ‘therapy’ means ‘treatment’. Chemotherapy refers to the use of cytotoxic drugs in cancer treatment.

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.

Chronic Fatigue Symptom Evaluation

The causes of chronic fatigue are quite diverse, and vary from simple overexertion to heart disease and cancer.

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Information about Chronic fatigue syndrome, or yuppie flu, which is a complex disorder, characterized by extreme fatigue, that seems to affect Americans more than AIDS, multiple sclerosis /lung cancer

Infectious Mononucleosis

Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein Barr virus of the herpes virus family.

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.

Optic Neuritis

Optic neuritis is acute inflammation of the optic nerve. Optic nerve connects the eye to the brain and carries visual signals from the retina to the brain where it is received and interpreted.

Tired All The Time

Tired All The Time (TATT) syndrome is not only about feeling of tired, however there are a host of other symptoms. Diabetes and food intolerance trigger TATT.

Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness

If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.

More News on:

Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chemotherapy Chemotherapy Drugs Infectious Mononucleosis Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify Tired All The Time Optic Neuritis Autoimmune Disorders Chronic Fatigue Symptom Evaluation 

What's New on Medindia

Gamma Camera

Surprising 8 Health Benefits of Green Smoothies

Health Benefits of Palm Sugar
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive