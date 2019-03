Cocoa may be helpful in treating chronic mental and physical fatigue in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), according to a recent feasibility study which appears in theInterestingly, earlier research suggests that(CFS or myalgic encephalomyelitis).

Cocoa May Help Reduce Chronic Fatigue in Multiple Sclerosis

‘Cocoa is rich in flavonoids found abundantly in fruit and vegetables and known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Therefore, consuming cocoa beverages can be a simple and effective way to treat chronic physical and mental fatigue in multiple sclerosis (MS).’

Effect of Cocoa in Relief of Chronic Fatigue in MS

The small feasibility study enlisted 40 adults who were recently diagnosed with a relapsing and remitting form of multiple sclerosis

The participants were randomly assigned to drink a cup of either high flavonoid cocoa powder mixed with warm rice milk (19 patients) or a low flavonoid content (21 persons) every day for six weeks

Participants were advised to wait for at least 30 minutes before taking any other medication or eating or drinking other foods, and to otherwise adhere to their routine diet

Fatigue and fatigability, i.e., the rate at which mental and physical fatigue set in-were both formally evaluated at the start, middle and the end of the study

Volunteers subjectively rated their fatigue on a scale of 1 to 10 every day at 10.00, 15.00, and 20.00 hours and measured their activity using a pedometer

After six weeks 11 patients drinking high flavonoid cocoa reported a slight improvement in fatigue symptoms compared with eight of the patients consuming the low flavonoid version

Additionally, there was a moderate improvement in fatigability with participants drinking high flavonoid cocoa being able to cover a larger distance during the 6 minute walk test

Overall, patients drinking high flavonoid cocoa reported a 45 percent improvement in subjectively assessed symptoms of fatigue and an 80 percent improved walking speed

Scope of the Study

Summary

